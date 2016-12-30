‘Southern Charm’ Kathryn Dennis Is Emphatic She Is Not With Thomas Ravenel Romantically [Exclusive]

Despite what you might have read, Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis is not back together with Thomas Ravenel. To quote the words of Taylor Swift, “We are never ever ever getting back together.” But there is a P.S., because the two have had a meeting of the minds, and they have found that there is more than one way to be unified. It seems the couple is perhaps finding some common ground in what is in the best interest of Kensie and Saint.

By all reports, Christmas went much smoother than Thanksgiving for the Ravenel/Dennis clan, says the Inquisitr. On Thanksgiving, Thomas Ravenel of Southern Charm fame taped himself at a restaurant with his two young children, their nanny, and her underaged daughter, drinking wine in front of the children. Ravenel’s court agreement with Kathryn Dennis says that neither parent may drink alcohol while the children are in their custody. Dennis had explained that she was told by Ravenel that he had a quiet family Thanksgiving at home, only to see the photos and video on Twitter.

But now, seemingly because things are going fairly well between the Southern Charm stars, rumors have started swirling that Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel are back together, says Fitsnews. Alleged insiders have said that shooting the season which just wrapped stirred something up between Ravenel and Dennis.

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

‘Southern Charm’ Kathryn Dennis Disturbed By Thomas Ravenel…

Is Bravo Adding A New Redhead On ‘Southern Charm’ To Replace…

Is Bravo Trying To Replace Kathryn Dennis On ‘Southern Charm?’

The Latest On Kathryn Dennis And ‘Southern Charm’ [Exclusive]

Fitsnews quoted Life & Style, saying that the relationship between the two Charleston residents “is no longer going south,” and they are rekindling their relationship.

“They’re giving it another shot. Being together so much made them see they still had feelings for each other.”

But is it true? Had Ravenel and Dennis once again fallen into their old toxic habits?

Not a chance, according to Kathryn Dennis, who wanted to go on the record personally.

Thomas Ravenel Uses His Own Kids To Throw MAJOR Jab At Kathryn Dennis – https://t.co/iHYUXZI5ZN #SouthernCharm pic.twitter.com/6QQ5NW2Ez3 — BravoWatch (@WatchBravo) December 12, 2016

Kathryn Dennis wanted to go point by point and explain that there is no rekindling, but rather, a start of a new relationship, which is a friendship, but there is no romance.

“Not even close. Not even a little bit. Not even a smidgen,” says Dennis without missing a beat.

Kathryn explained that since the time around the birth of their son, Saint, she and Thomas Ravenel had not truly had an actual conversation. Shooting the new season of Southern Charm provided a forum to give conversation another try.

“Yes the show brought about an atmosphere in which we saw each other for the first time in a year! That naturally brought about mutual feelings of love for one another, but I can assure everyone it was in no way romantic. We [Dennis and Ravenel] are better as friends and my life is much more harmonious that way.”

Dennis says that finding a way that works to make things easier for the children is what she wants, and also, what Ravenel wants.

“We are now working together to mend our friendship so that it is conducive to raising our children. They are the only things that matter.”

In the meantime, Kathryn says she had an amazing Christmas with Kensie and Saint, and she shared lots of cute pics on Instagram of matching pajamas and carefully chosen Christmas clothes. One photo, captioned “My darling happy boy” has Saint giving a candy cane a try with a big smile on his face. Another photo shows Kathryn and the kids, along with friend Elizabeth Madison and her crew, trying out some pizza at the local Whole Foods.

So it looks like Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel have decided to take a new, higher road, which might not be what some fans are looking for, but it is a sign that progress is being made all around.

Do you think that Kathryn and Thomas are doing what is best for Kensie and Saint?

[Featured Image by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis]