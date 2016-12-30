‘Pokemon GO’ Nest Migration 10 Release, Christmas Holiday Event Spawns Update

A new Pokemon GO nest migration has come to the popular mobile game just as the Christmas holiday event is also going on. Gamers have discovered that nest migration 10 was unveiled on Thursday, December 29th, which is exactly two weeks after the previous migration. In addition, the latest Pokemon GO holiday event has raised questions about what the year-end special includes and how long some of the special rewards or bonuses last. Here are the latest details about the Pokemon GO game’s migrations and holiday events.

In the popular Pokemon game, a gamer’s location helps determine which characters can be captured in that geographic area. Certain Pokemon characters tend to spawn in certain regions or near certain types of terrain, but this often changes to keep the game fresh and fun. So that means some of the nests may now spawn different characters or disappear entirely from the map. There have now been 10 nest migrations in the game, with each of them occurring bi-weekly.

A report via Heavy discusses the latest nest migrations that have been noted in the popular mobile game. There have been a number of spawns reported through various online sources including The Silph Road and Pokemon GO subreddit. Heavy mentions over 25 of the spawn changes. Some of the latest changes noted in the game are Abra to Bulbasaur, Abra to Charmander, Bulbasaur to Pidgey, Charmander to Kabuto, Diglett to Ghastly, Diglett to Jynx, Diglett to Mankey, Doduo to Rhyhorn, Omanyte to Meowth, Psyduck to Paras, Seel to Drowzee, Tentacool to Vulpix, and Weedle to Squirtle.

As with the Halloween and Thanksgiving holidays, there was also a big holiday event unveiled for Pokemon GO for Christmas 2016. The latest event began on Christmas Day and is scheduled to run through the afternoon of January 8, 2017, bringing with it some interesting special bonuses or rewards for that time period.

While some of the nests may bring better (or worse) characters to gamers in a particular area, the Niantic Labs website has also reported some good news about spawns during their holiday event. The Pokemon GO team informed gamers that Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Charmander, Chameleon, Charizard, Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise will spawn at an increased rate.

The nest migration and increased spawns news arrives as other big news hit the game over the past week. A Pokemon GO Apple Watch app was finally released, which is something gamers had been hoping for over the past months and weeks now. Unfortunately, according to various sources including BGR, the app doesn’t live up to the weeks of delays and hype that were part of its release.

The new Apple Watch app allows players to gain credits for exercising which goes towards hatching eggs or getting candy for a buddy Pokemon. In addition, players can spin Pokestops and get notifications when Pokemon show up. Unfortunately, the notifications aren’t very consistent, leading to a less than desirable app to go along with the game.

It seems as if the game creators may need to tweak the app a bit if they want to improve the overall gameplay experience. The Pokemon GO game continues to enjoy some popularity amongst those who already have downloaded it, but its not the chart-leader in the app stores that it once was. The game was a huge hit that exploded virally back in the summertime but has since dropped off. Newer mobile games, including Super Mario Run, have taken over the top spots from the Pokemon GO game, meaning the game creators are continually looking for ways to inspire more Pokemon excitement.

If you’ve played Pokemon GO on the Apple Watch app, how do you feel about the app? Also, what spawn changes have you found so far in nest migration 10 on the game?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]