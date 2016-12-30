From Brad And Angelina To Johnny And Amber: The Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups Of 2016

Celebrity couples come and go every year, and 2016 may have seen some of the most shocking Hollywood breakups to date. From Brad and Angelina to Taylor and Calvin, here are the year’s most shocking celebrity breakups.

According to Fox News, the top celebrity breakup of 2016 was Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Jolie shocked the celebrity world when she filed for divorce in September, and things quickly went downhill from there. Pitt faced allegations of child abuse and was under investigation by the FBI and the L.A. Department of Family and Child Services. While the actor has been cleared of all charges, their custody battle is far from over.

Back in May, Johnny Depp made headlines after Amber Heard accused him of verbal and physical abuse. Heard requested a temporary restraining order against The Rum Diaries star, and the couple finalized their divorce in August. Heard was granted over $7 million in the settlement. The couple tied the knot in 2015 after being together for four years.

It may have only lasted one year, but Taylor Swift’s romance with Calvin Harris seemed destined for marriage. That dream was shattered when Swift and Harris parted ways in June. Despite being one of the highest paid couples in Hollywood – coming in at over $146 million – their split turned ugly after Harris shaded the singer on social media, hinting that she is a different person behind the scenes.

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney were one step away from exchanging vows this year. The American Horror Story star got engaged to Kinney back in 2015 but put a halt to the wedding plans this year. The singer then pleaded with fans on social media to root for the relationship while she and Kinney work things out.

After 12 years of marriage, SF Gate reports that Dennis and Kimberly Quaid finally called it quits in June. The divorce marks the second breakup for the couple, who share two children together; Thomas and Zoe.

Perhaps even more shocking than Brad and Angelina, Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts parted ways after being together for 11 years. The seemingly happy couple announced their split in September and had two kids together.

According to The Stir, Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman were the first high profile celebrities to breakup this year. The pair was almost married for four years before announcing their divorce in January. Even though they shared two daughters together – Frankie and Olive – the breakup didn’t come as a major surprise. After all, the actress previously told fans that her romance with Kopelman “was never really love at first sight.”

Cara Delevingne and St. Vincent appeared to have a bright future together before splitting in September. Heavy reports the couple dated for over a year and broke up while the actress was busy promoting Suicide Squad. The split came amidst rumors that St. Vincent was seeing Kristen Stewart. The rumors were seemingly confirmed after the couple was spotted on the red carpet together during the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Show.

In one of the stranger breakups this year, Tarek and Christina El Moussa ended things after a violent confrontation. Police were called to the Flip or Flop stars’ home in May after receiving reports that Tarek was suicidal. Witnesses at the scene claim they saw Tarek “run out of his back door, jump over his back fence and walk northbound into the hiking trails of the Chino Hills State Park.”

Christina released a statement following the incident, saying, “Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

