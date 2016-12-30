Louis Tomlinson Supported By Liam Payne At His Mother’s Funeral, While Payne Collaborates With Tomlinson’s Pregnant Girlfriend For Music Duet

Louis Tomlinson is stealing his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne’s pregnant girlfriend for a music collaboration, according to the Metro. Cheryl Cole may be the future mother of Payne’s child, but she is reportedly interested in working with Tomlinson on a music collaboration.

Is Cheryl Cole Trying to Keep Liam Payne Away From Louis Tomlinson? https://t.co/zZErbwERbj pic.twitter.com/b1nkwY51pi — Brandyn’s Buddies (@BrandynsBuddies) March 29, 2016

According to a report from Unreality TV, Cole appears to be interested getting into “management” and “signing new artists” from now on. But she’s apparently not interested in duetting with her boyfriend, Payne, who’s the future dad of her child, and is choosing his 1D bandmate Louis Tomlinson instead.

Cole, who has recently indicated she “loves” spotting talent, has recently ditched her management at Modest, saying that she was no longer interested in their services promoting her as a singer.

But still, it must hurt Payne to find out that his girlfriend has chosen his close friend and One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson to work with on a collaboration. In her recent interview with Hello! Magazine, Cole said she can “feel” it when she sees a talented singer.

“I can sense it and I get a buzz out of it.”

While there’s no doubt Louis Tomlinson is super talented, not doing a duet with her boyfriend is a subtle hint that Payne is not as talented as his One Direction bandmate. Well, she may not be exactly enthusiastic about his singing talents, but at least Cole loves Payne.

Whether or not there is any resentment between Payne and Tomlinson, the pair are still good friends. The Sun reported that Louis Tomlinson was supported by his friend and bandmate Liam Payne when he had the difficult task of attending his own mother’s funeral.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson joined by Liam Payne for mother Johannah Deakin’s funeral – The Sun https://t.co/Wh03JQ2fMr pic.twitter.com/ZggrtHuRMu — One Direction News (@1D_UKNews) December 28, 2016

Johannah Deakin, Louis Tomlinson’s 43-year-old mother, lost her battle with leukemia on December 7, and her funeral was held on December 21. Louis Tomlinson’s mother had six other children in addition to Louis, including two-year-old twins.

Liam Payne and Cole will soon become parents and welcome the second baby of the next generation of the 1D family (Louis Tomlinson was responsible for the first one). Although they only officially confirmed the news last month, according to Teen Vogue, Cole let her baby bump do all the talking by putting it on display while going on a date with Payne in London.

And just four days ago, the pair shared a cute Christmas-themed photo, making use of the slightly-creepy new festive filters.

Merry Christmas ???? ???? from our families to yours ???????? Hope you've had a great day ???? A photo posted by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:40am PST

Thus, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson will be the only parents out of the five original One Direction boys – Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Tomlinson, Payne, and Zayn Malik (although Malik is, of course, no longer a member of One Direction). Tomlinson and then-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth welcomed their adorable son Freddie in January this year.

listening to dad sing and absolutely loving it @Louis_Tomlinson pic.twitter.com/zrx8IeY2tk — Freddie Tomlinson (@BriaJungwirthxx) December 28, 2016

While One Direction is currently on its “extended hiatus” announced earlier this year, the boys are keeping themselves busy with solo careers, according to the Mirror. And Louis Tomlinson has become the last One Direction member to land his own record deal.

Interestingly, Louis Tomlinson is the only one of One Direction boys to stay loyal to Simon Cowell, who made them into one of the most famous boy bands in the world. Tomlinson now reportedly runs his own record label with Cowell’s label Syco.

The Syco label is reportedly excited about the solo singles Louis Tomlinson has been working on since One Direction announced their hiatus. The singer has been busy pursuing other interests, including acting.

According to a source cited by the Mirror, Louis Tomlinson “had not initially planned” his own solo career.

“But he’s been back in the studio and has been working on some really amazing music.”

Simon Cowell may now be happy about working with Louis Tomlinson on new music, but he holds a grudge against other One Direction members, according to the Daily Mail. In September, the X Factor boss even said he was “sorry” for making 1D famous.

@Louis_Tomlinson “I respect you as a person, I respect you as a artist.

Thank you @SimonCowell pic.twitter.com/7geaEq1rJ1 — Tommo (@potter_pasi) December 12, 2016

When Cowell was making the headline-making comments, Louis Tomlinson hadn’t signed on to his label record yet. But the X Factor boss still holds a grudge against Payne, Styles, Horan, and Malik for not getting him involved in their solo project plans.

Cowell revealed he was less-than-impressed by the lack of gratitude from the boys during a press conference at the finale of America’s Got Talent in September.

“I hear so many things now, which they’re doing, which I’m not involved with. It’s a bit like I’m getting the hint you don’t want me to come to the party.”

Cowell continued in a passive-aggressive tone and even said he was “sorry” for making One Direction famous.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/AP Images]