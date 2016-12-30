LIVE STREAM: New Zealand Vs. Bangladesh Cricket — 3rd ODI Start Time, Preview, Team News

The Bangladesh Tigers will be desperate to prove they can win a cricket match in New Zealand on Saturday after dropping the first two in their three-match One Day International Series to the Black Caps — including a shattering loss in the second ODI Thursday when yet another sudden batting collapse spelled doom for the visitors who appeared poised to eve the series after holding New Zealand to a first-innings 251 at Saxton Oval in Nelson.

Fans looking to watch a live stream of the third and final ODI in the New Zealand vs. Bangladesh cricket series can view the match here on this page, as well as find full streaming information below. First ball at Saxton Oval in Nelson, New Zealand is scheduled for 11 a.m. New Zealand Daylight Time on Saturday, December 31.

For fans in Bangladesh, that start time will be midnight Bangladesh Standard Time, while in the United States the match gets underway on Friday, December 30, at 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 2 p.m. Pacific.

Watch the third and final New Zealand vs. Bangladesh ODI cricket match live stream in the video below, or by using the streaming links below for alternative methods to view the match online.

Bangladesh opened their chase with at a sparkling 105 for one in the second ODI, with Imrul Kayes leading the batting at 59. But the Tigers proceeded to drop their remaining nine wickets for a paltry 79 runs as they sank to a disheartening 67 run setback.

The Tigers dropped the series opener despite allowing 341 in the first innings, in a match that saw the return from shoulder surgery of world-elite pacer Mustafizur Rahman, after a six-month absence.

“The Fiz” bowled notably slower than prior to his surgery, but was solid nonetheless taking a pair of wickets for 62 in his 10 overs. But a spirited run chase keyed by Shakib al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim sputtered in the end.

Despite the discouraging results so far, particularly on the second match, Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe Mortaza saw positive signs heading into the final ODI, looking for at least one win though the chance of taking the series in gone.

“Everyone was hoping we’d win the match. The way we lost after a good start may still be playing in the boys’ minds. The truth is the task will be difficult in the last match,” the iconic Tigers skipper said. “Creating the opportunity to win in New Zealand conditions during an overseas tour after a long time should be taken as a positive too.”

The visit to New Zealand marks the first bilateral series outside of their home country for Bangladesh in more than two years. The ODI series will be followed by a trilogy of T20 matches starting January 3, and winding up with a pair of Test matches that will take the tour through to January 24.

Here are the projected teams for the third and final ODI match.

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Imrul Kayes, 3 Mahmudullah, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Sabbir Rahman, 6 Mosaddek Hossain, 7 Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), 8 Tanbir Hayder, 9 Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Taskin Ahmed

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Tom Latham, 3 Kane Williamson (captain), 4 Neil Broom, 5 James Neesham, 6 Colin Munro, 7 Luke Ronchi (wicketkeeper), 8 Jeetan Patel, 9 Mitchell Santner, 10 Tim Southee, 11 Lockie Ferguson

Watch a Live Stream in New Zealand

Sky Sports in New Zealand carries the India vs. New Zealand ODI series. Subscribers can access a live stream on the Sky Go NZ service at this link.

Live Stream the ODI Cricket Match in the United Kingdom and in Ireland

The New Zealand vs. Bangladesh third ODI will be broadcast on Sky Sports, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and Ireland must be Sky Sports subscribers, who can register for the Sky Go streaming service free, after fans filling out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is completed, click over to the Sky Go Sports login page accessible at this link. The match may be streamed from there. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found by clicking here.

Cricket Fans in the U.S. Can Also Watch a Free Live Stream

In the United States live stream coverage of the entire Bangladesh cricket tour of New Zealand will be carried by ESPN3, the online-only channel in the ESPN Network, at this link. The ESPN3 streaming channel is free to subscribers of most major internet service providers and many minor ISPs, as well. For a full list, check this link.

[Featured Photo By Martin Hunter/Getty Images]