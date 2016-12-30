Kylie Jenner Allegedly Feuding With Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Over Solo Business Ventures [Report]

Kylie Jenner is allegedly on the outs with two of her famous family members right now, as sources are claiming that the youngest of the Kardashian sisters is supposedly caught in a feud with big sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

According to a new report by OK! Magazine, despite the twosome being close during the Kardashian’s rocket to fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kylie has allegedly fallen out with Kendall as she attempts to carve out a career for herself outside of their sisterly business ventures.

“Kylie is trying so hard to break free of the ‘Kendall & Kylie’ deal by opening up her own stores,” an insider revealed to the magazine amid the feud claims, alleging that Kendall “is pissed off” with Kylie because her younger sister “did not even ask her to be included” in her recent ventures, including her uber-successful make-up line.

The Kardashian insider also went on to claim that Jenner’s long-time boyfriend, Tyga, has been causing tension between the two sisters, alleging that Kendall isn’t exactly a fan of Kylie’s man, despite the twosome dating on and off for around two years.

“Kendall barely tolerates Tyga and is convinced he’s not been faithful,” a source said. “But more than that she has no interest in tying herself to one guy like Kylie’s done.”

The source then went on to claim that things have allegedly turned so sour between the sisters that Kendall is now refusing to hang out with her younger sister or allow her around her friends despite the twosome always having a close bond growing up.

“Kendall literally cannot stand Kylie right now,” a Kardashian insider revealed to OK! Magazine amid the feud claims, alleging that the older Jenner sister “definitely does not want Kylie around her friends” amid reports they’re caught in a feud.

“None of [Kendall’s] friends can stand her either because [Kylie] acts like she is 10-years-old and gets super upset when everything is not about her,” the source continued, adding that despite their formally close relationship the sisters have grown apart.

“These two sisters are so different these days it’s amazing they share any DNA,” added the insider of Kylie Jenner’s rumored feud with her famous siblings.

But despite the reports, if the rumors of a feud between the siblings are true, it looks like Kendall and Kylie were able to put their differences aside for the holiday season despite reports claiming that their business ventures and boyfriends have been getting in the way of their relationship.

Kylie took to Instagram over Christmas to share a sweet snap of herself sitting on Kylie’s lap at mom Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party, which she then captioned “Young Jenners,” just days after it was reported that Kylie is supposedly also on the outs with big sister Kim Kardashian.

Earlier this month, sources claimed that Jenner’s successful business ventures have also been getting in the way of her relationship with Kim, even going as far as to claim that she and Kardashian were “not on speaking terms” right now.

According to Radar Online, Kylie has been feeling increasingly “iced out” of the Kardashian family recently as Kim deals with her recent dramas and divorce rumors and claimed that Jenner has supposedly “had a huge attitude” with her sister following Kim’s October 2 robbery and husband Kanye West’s recent hospitalization.

“Ever since Kim’s robbery, Kylie has just had a huge attitude,” a source said of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians sisters, blaming Jenner’s supposed attitude towards Kim on her being so “hungry for fame.”

“It seems like [Jenner] wants nothing in life than to be more famous than her older Kardashian sisters,” a source revealed, adding that Kylie hopes to become more famous than big sister Kim is “not happening as fast as she might like,” which may be why the youngest of the Kardashian siblings has been posting some pretty risque shots to Instagram in recent weeks while Kim has stayed radio silent on social media.

What do you think of reports claiming that Kylie Jenner is allegedly caught up in a nasty feud with sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian?

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]