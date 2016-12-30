‘Girl Meets World’ Cancelled? Rider Strong Says The Show Has Ended, Writers Say Not Yet

Has Girl Meets World been cancelled? Fans sure hope not, but according to some recent comments made by Rider Strong, who reprised his role as Shawn Hunter for the Disney Channel spinoff of Boy Meets World, the show has ended after only three seasons.

“We finished the third season of Girl Meets World,” Strong said on a recent episode of his podcast, Literary Disco. “My brother and I were directing a lot of episodes and I acted in a couple. And the show ended.”

While Rider’s remarks have some fearing that the family comedy will be cancelled, the writers of Girl Meets World said there is currently no official word of a cancellation. The writers took to Twitter to clear the air.

“There is no official word as yet. Disney decision on season 4 coming soon. Officially, season 3 ends with 3 wonderful episodes in January,” they tweeted.

There is no official word as yet. Disney decision on season 4 coming soon. Officially, season 3 ends with 3 wonderful episodes in January. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 29, 2016

The writers then added another tweet, thanking fans for their support and love for the show. They hope the show continues, but if not, they said they know they have given their best to continue the story.

“Whatever happens, it has been a great joy to get to continue this story,” they added. “If it is over, thank you. If not, we will keep giving our best.”

Whatever happens, it has been a great joy to get to continue this story. If it is over, thank you. If not, we will keep giving our best. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 29, 2016

The Girl Meets World writers also took the opportunity to get a dig in at Rider’s character Shawn, reminding fans that he was “wrong a lot.”

As much as I love Shawn Hunter, having created his character and everything, you have to remember that he was wrong a lot. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 29, 2016

Even if the show is cancelled, fans still have three more episodes to watch before the end, according to TV Line. Girl Meets World, which first aired on Disney Channel in 2014, will return with three new episodes airing on January 6 and 13, and then the finale airing on January 20. The finale, titled “Girl Meets Goodbye,” will showcase the largest Boy Meets World reunion yet, with Strong (Shawn), William Daniels (Mr. Feeny), Will Friedle (Eric), Anthony Tyler Quinn (Mr. Turner), William Russ (Alan), Betsy Randle (Amy), Lee Norris (Minkus), Danny McNulty (Harley), Lily Nicksay (Morgan No. 1), and Lindsay Ridgeway (Morgan No. 2) making appearances.

Don’t freak out just yet about #GirlMeetsWorld. See what the writers said about the future of the show: https://t.co/tfIXchcVNN#savegmw pic.twitter.com/MxroJP1PbK — Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr) December 29, 2016

While there is no official word of a cancellation as of yet, fans are desperately hoping they will get to continue the story.

“Little girls I know love this show,” one Facebook user wrote. “They’ll be so disappointed. It has a good message to kids.”

Another added, “Please #savegmw this was actually a good show.. Probably b the only disney channel show I can tolerate. They should move it to freeform so they can focus on issues like boy meets world did. You can’t just throw away a history like what Cory and Topanga had. They grew up had their children… Now its the kids’ time to shine. Give them more seasons…”

Are you ready for Season 3 of Girl Meets World? Will you be devastated if they decide not to renew it for a fourth season? Leave your comments below.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]