‘Destiny’: Xur’s Exotic Goods For Dec. 30, New Year Emgram

Xûr is ending 2016 with a bit of a whimper in Destiny. The Exotic goods vendor appeared in the Reef the morning of Friday, December 30 with some well-tread goods with average rolls at best. The good news is the Agent of the Nine is offering an Exotic Helmet engram for the first time in quite a while.

Last week’s goof with Xûr selling two Heavy Ammo synth packs continues this week. Three of Coins will not be on sale again while Bungie continues to investigate “his expected behavior,” per a Bungie Help post.

This week’s hiding spot for Xur is in the Reef social area, yet again. You’ll want to turn right from the spawn point, head down the stairs past the Bounty vendor, and then go in the first door to the right of the bottom of the stairs. The Agent of the Nine is tucked away in a corner on the right.

Xûr and his items will only be available in Destiny through Sunday morning. He will be gone as soon as the clock strikes 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT.

Exotic Gear on Sale

Name Type Stats Cost T12 Crest of Alpha Lupi Titan Chest Armor 104 (129) Intellect 13 Strange Coins 85% Don’t Touch Me Hunter Gauntlets 73 (90) Strength 13 Strange Coins 89% Apotheosis Veil Warlock Helmet 42 (61) Intellect /

44 (63) Discipline 13 Strange Coins 93% SUROS Regime Auto Rifle 23 Strange Coins Exotic Engram Helmet 19 Strange Coins

Curios

Name Type Cost Plasma Drive Legendary Vehicle Upgrade 23 Strange Coins Stealth Drive Legendary Vehicle Upgrade 23 Strange Coins Heavy Ammo Synthesis Ammo Synthesis 10-pack 3 Strange Coins Heavy Ammo Synthesis Ammo Synthesis 10-pack 1 Strange Coin Glass Needles Resets Exotic Stats 3-pack 3 Strange Coins

Material Exchange

Name Type Cost Motes of Light Consumable 2 Strange Coins Exotic Shard Material 7 Strange Coins

For those wondering what to get, here are a few helpful hints.

SUROS Regime

The SUROS Regime Auto Rifle was once the king of the Crucible until various weapon balance patches took it out. The recent 2.2 update gave the weapon a bit of a boost, along with other Auto Rifles.

The “SUROS Legacy” perk gives the weapon extra damage dealing for the bottom half of the magazine with a chance to return health on each kill. Meanwhile, the Year Two version of the Auto Rifle gives a choice between “Focused Fire” to make the weapon fire slower but do more damage while aimed, and “Spinning Up” to make it shoot faster the longer it is fired.

Crest of Alpha Lupi

If you are a Titan and have been playing Destiny since The Taken King launched, you’ve probably already had several of these drop. If not, you are looking at the best team-focused Exotic that can be used effectively by all three Titan sub-classes. The “Keeper of the Pack” intrinsic perk gives extra Orbs of Light when using a Super ability and allows you to revive teammates lightning quick.

The side bonuses give a choice between extra Scout Rifle ammo and Fusion Rifle ammo. It also comes with optional perks for increased armor when playing as the Striker class or increased Arc damage recovery.

The max 129 Intellect is only 85 percent of the way to T12.

Don’t Touch Me

The Don’t Touch Me Gauntlets for Hunters come with the “Defensive Reflex” signature perk that will briefly turn your character invisible when hit with a melee attack. These are best used as a defensive piece in PVE for any section where you are swarmed by enemies.

The optional perks grant a choice between “Switchblade” and “Momentum Transfer” for either decreased melee cool down or bonus melee energy on grenade hits. The faster reload option is between Auto Rifles and Rocket Launchers.

The pure 109 Strength roll is in the right spot for Don’t Touch Me. However, this is only 89 percent of the coveted T12. This is not a top tier Exotic piece in Destiny currently, and you’ll want to re-roll.

Apotheosis Veil

The Apotheosis Veil lost its uniqueness from Year One when Bungie introduced the “Infusion” and “Better Already” perks in Year Two. This resulted in the helmet’s intrinsic perk being boosted to grant full health, melee, and grenade energy when activating a Super.

The optional perks have the right roll with “Ashes to Assets” for grenade kills and “Heavy Lifting” for bonus Super energy from Heavy Weapon kills. The third column perk is set as “Infusion,” which replenishes health after picking up Orbs of Light.

The 61 Intellect / 63 Discipline split stats are the best of the week for Destiny. The 93 percent T12 roll is the highest Xûr has, but there are better options when it comes to Warlock Exotics.

