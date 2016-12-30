‘Mommy, I Didn’t Do It’: In Lifetime Movie Teen Accused Of Teacher’s Murder After Affair, Starring Danica McKellar, Jaleel White

Did a teen kill her teacher after an alleged affair? For the answer, you simply must tune into the Lifetime movie Mommy, I Didn’t Do It, starring Danica McKellar. Just three years ago, Kellar appeared in the movie, The Wrong Woman. Lifetime’s Mommy, I Didn’t Do It is a follow-up of that movie. This time, Ellen Plainview must defend her daughter, who has been accused of murdering her teacher. This suspense thriller is directed by Richard Gabai and written by Leland Douglas. It stars Danica McKellar, Paige Searcy, Jaleel White, George Wendt, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Jonathan Bennett, and Veronica Cartwright, according to Lifetime.

Movie Synopsis: Mommy, I Didn’t Do It On Lifetime Television

Ellen Plainview is back. But this time, she is fighting for her daughter’s innocence. Just three years earlier, Ellen Plainview was arrested and wrongly accused of a California murder. Luckily for Ellen, she was able to prove that she was not the killer. That terrible episode of her life prompted her to go back to law school to finish her degree. Now, she is a defense attorney. However, it never occurred to her that she would have to defend her own daughter, Julie.

Julie Plainview has been accused of killing her high school teacher, Mr. Dutton. According to police, her fingerprints were found inside of Gene Dutton’s vehicle.

Julie begs her mother to believe her, claiming that she never had anything to do with Mr. Dutton’s death. Sadly, Julie will have to spend the night in jail since Ellen doesn’t have the money to bail her out.

An angry Julie lashes out at her mother for not being there for her while she was serving time in jail three years ago, nor when she began spending all of her time in law school. And even now, when Julie needs her mother the most, Julie still feels like Ellen is unable to come to her aid.

Shocked by her daughter’s arrest for first-degree-murder, Ellen swings into action to do her own investigation while Julie sits it out in jail.

However, the more she digs, she finds out information about her daughter that she never knew. It turns out that Julie was having an illicit affair with her teacher. Plus, a journal entry in a diary might implicate Julie in his death.

Now, Ellen has to come to terms that her precious daughter was no angel. But does that make her a killer? Despite the evidence pointing to Julie, Ellen has a duty to fulfill. She must prove her daughter’s innocence, and she must protect her daughter at all costs as a mother.

Lifetime viewers will be excited to see some of their favorite soap actors in this television movie. Fans will remember seeing Danica McKellar playing the teen role throughout the years. Now, she is playing mother roles, and she is doing it well. According to Fox News‘ interview with Danica, she pulled from her own life as a mother to help her prepare for the role of Ellen.

About Danica McKellar (via Hallmark Channel)

“Danica McKellar is well known as Winnie Cooper on ‘The Wonder Years’ and Elsie Snuffin on ‘The West Wing,’ and recently wowed audiences as a quarterfinalist on the ABC juggernaut ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ She is also a New York Times bestselling author of the groundbreaking books Math Doesn’t Suck, Kiss My Math, Hot X: Algebra Exposed, and Girls Get Curves: Geometry Takes Shape.”

Danica Is Not Just A Pretty Face. She Knows Math! (via Hallmark)

“Tackling math education and simultaneously breaking the stereotype of the ‘math nerd,’ McKellar was named ‘Person of the Week’ by ABC World News. This honor came on the heels of her debut as author of this highly entertaining and illuminating math book series. Using fun topics like popularity and jewelry-making – as well as stories from her own life – McKellar shows girls and their parents how to master the tough mathematical concepts introduced in middle school and high school, the time when young girls begin to shy away from math. McKellar’s message to girls? Smart is sexy!”

#MommyIDidntDoIt Premieres January 1 on Lifetime, Stars Jonathan Bennett, Paige Searcy, Jen Lilley, Heather Tom https://t.co/5hwDJsUXuD pic.twitter.com/TlYoCpZe8S — We Love Soaps TV (@WeLoveSoapsTV) December 13, 2016

Lifetime’s Mommy, I Didn’t Do It is executive produced by John Constantine, Larry Greenberg, and Gary Garfinkel, according to IMDB.

You won’t want to miss this mystery crime thriller. Watch Mommy, I Didn’t Do It this Sunday, January 1, at 8/7 p.m. Central on Lifetime. Also, check out the LMN movie Turbulence, which also airs this weekend.

[Featured Image By Danica McKellar/Facebook]