Denver Broncos Rumors: Tyrod Taylor Could Be The Team’s Starting Quarterback In 2017 With Team Not Committing To Trevor Siemian

The Denver Broncos are rumored to be looking at a change in quarterback in 2017, leaving Trevor Siemian behind and instead returning to a major target in the last offseason — Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor appears to be headed toward free agency with the Buffalo Bills signaling that they will not pick up his contract option, and the Denver Broncos are rumored to be a very interested party.

With the Buffalo Bills dismissing head coach Rex Ryan this week after less than two full seasons, it appears clear that the Bills are ready to move forward in a new direction. That could likely mean also moving on from Tyrod Taylor, the quarterback who has shown flashes of excellent play mixed in with plenty of disappointment.

Taylor was a favorite of Rex Ryan, who convinced the team to sign the former Baltimore Ravens backup before last season. Taylor won the starting job and led the team to an 8-8 record in 2015, making plays both with his legs and a propensity to throw deep.

But Taylor regressed in 2016, appearing more hesitant as his receiver corps was decimated by injuries. After leading the team to a 7-8 record, the Bills announced this week that Taylor would be benched for the final game in favor of E.J. Manuel.

The move serves more than one purpose. With the Bills out of the playoff race, the game will give them a free look at Manuel, the former 2013 first-round draft pick who was benched since the fourth game of the 2014 season. Manuel will also be a free agent, and the Bills will likely want to see if it’s worth keeping him as a backup, and also how much they might be willing to bid for his services against other teams that may want him to compete for the starting job.

Keeping Taylor on the bench also saves the Bills close to $30 million in guaranteed money for next season. If Taylor were to be injured and unable to pass a physical by March, it would trigger a big payout and ensure that he remains on the roster for next season and beyond.

Even if the Bills were to keep Tyrod Taylor, they may want to leave the decision up to whoever their next head coach might be.

But the Denver Broncos are rumored to be a very interested team if Tyrod Taylor does hit the open market. Coach Gary Kubiak has been noncommittal about the status of rookie Trevor Siemian, and USA Today noted that Taylor would be a great fit in Denver.

“Trevor Siemian showed flashes of mobility this season, but he’s no Tyrod Taylor. The Bills quarterback is capable of extending plays and keeping his eyes downfield when his protection breaks down (that would help to offset Denver’s terrible offensive line, to an extent). Siemian rushed for 62 yards this season, averaging 2.4 yards per carry. Taylor rushed for 580 yards, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. In a Broncos offense that wants to get back to running the football effectively, Taylor would fit right in.”

The Denver Broncos have shown interest in Tyrod Taylor in the past. The last offseason, the team’s executive vice president and general manager, John Elway, reportedly tried to acquire Taylor away from the Bills, but to no avail. As Oregon Live recalled, the Broncos actually tried to make a run at Taylor before he signed with the Bills as well.

“The Broncos were interested in Taylor before he signed with the Bills before the 2015 season. They offered him a more lucrative contract than the Bills, but Taylor chose Buffalo for the starting opportunity. Taylor played for Denver coach Gary Kubiak when Kubiak was the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens.”

Now that his chance to be a starter with the Buffalo Bills appears to be slipping away, the rumors that Tyrod Taylor could go to the Denver Broncos make a lot more sense.

