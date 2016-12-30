Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Split Turns Even Nastier! She Is Putting ‘Her Own Interests’ Ahead Of Their Kids

Brad Pitt has stayed out of the public eye following his divorce with Angelina Jolie. Facing allegations of child abuse and substance problems, the actor has kept a low profile – until now.

Vanity Fair reports that Pitt just filed a motion against Jolie claiming that she ignored the well-being of her kids in favor of her own interests. The Allied star asked a judge in early December to seal sensitive documents after Jolie included private information about the kids in a separate filing.

Some of the information included details about therapy visits and the identity of several professionals that work with the children. Pitt’s team of lawyers contend that Jolie purposefully included the information and that she is “continu[ing] to place her own interests above those of the minor children and to disregard their privacy rights when she believes it may benefit her…”

The motion continues, “[Jolie] apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record or she has other motives pursuant to which she seeks to disseminate information in this proceeding which will be immediately made public, where the children can access it or where people in the general public will have access to it for their own uses, and who will not use such information in the best interest of their children.”

That being said, an inside source revealed that Pitt’s motion was more about the media coverage and less about a legal maneuver. Pitt made the same request a few weeks back and Jolie actually agreed to seal the documents.

“The agreement not only protects the children but at Mr. Pitt’s legal team’s request, it also protects information about Mr. Pitt,” the source added. “The accusation that the mother isn’t protecting the privacy of her children is clearly false…. If Ms. Jolie had wanted to, she could have detailed what had happened on the plane a long time ago. Not one piece of information about what actually happened to the children is public. No facts or details have been released, and the mother has kept absolutely silent.”

According to NBC News, this is the first time Brad Pitt has publicly shared his thoughts on the custody battle and Jolie’s actions following the September divorce. The actor faced harsh allegations that he abused Maddox on a private plan prior to the split. The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Service and the FBI cleared Pitt of the allegations, though they still damaged his public image.

Pitt and Jolie were together for over a decade before calling it quits. They have six children together – Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, and twins Knox and Vivienne. The couple is scheduled to appear in court in early January.

While the custody battle rages on, Radar Online is reporting that Pitt is already moving on. Jolie allegedly kept a list of women Pitt wasn’t allowed to work with during their marriage. Now that Jolie is out of the picture, the World War Z star is ready to mingle.

“Taylor Schilling, Lady Gaga, and even openly gay Sarah Paulson were all on Angie’s blacklist for Brad,” an insider shared. “He’s ramping up his new social circle and actively pursuing all of the above and more for work and social opportunities. He’s ready to finally have some fun!”

Jolie apparently had a severe dislike for Paulson. Despite the fact that Paulson is gay, Jolie was “incredibly rude” to the actress, especially after she starred in 12 Years a Slave with Pitt.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have not commented on the status of their divorce. Unless things take a drastic turn, the custody battle is likely to continue for a long time.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Audi]