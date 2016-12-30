College Bowl Games 2016 Schedule: Liberty, Sun, And Orange Bowl, Latest Odds For Dec. 30 Matchups

The college bowl games scheduled to be played on December 30 are jam-packed with some great matchups. All of today’s action will be a great primer for the upcoming weekend, which is chock-full of enough football to satisfy even the most die-hard fanatics.

With five bowl games on the docket today, college football fans have an opportunity to watch over 12 hours of non-stop coverage starting at Noon ET.

All of the action will kick off when the Georgia Bulldogs take on TCU in the Liberty Bowl. Both teams finished below expectations this season, however, a win in the Liberty Bowl would end the season on a high note.

Both of these teams have been on a roll when it comes to making bowl appearances.

Today’s game will be Georgia’s 52nd bowl game appearance, which is the fourth most of any team in the country. TCU will be playing in their 14th bowl game in 16 years. One thing you can say about both teams, they are models of consistency when it comes to putting together a winning squad year after year.

The second game on the day will get underway at 2 p.m. in El Paso, Texas when Stanford and North Carolina square off in the Sun Bowl.

Stanford will be without their star running back Christian McCaffrey for this game. McCaffrey has decided to skip the Sun Bowl in order to begin training for the NFL draft. North Carolina will be without their stud tailback Elijah Hood this afternoon as well, but he is out due to medical reasons.

It is a bit of a letdown that each team will be missing star players, but that won’t change the intensity and desire to win this game.

The marquee matchup on today’s NCAA bowl schedule will be played down in Miami when the Michigan Wolverines and Florida State Seminoles clash in the Orange Bowl.

CBS Sports reports that while the Wolverines and Seminoles would much rather be battling for an NCAA championship, the action for this years Orange Bowl game will be intense, after all we are talking about Michigan and Florida State.

This game has all of the ingredients to be an instant classic. Big time players and possible first round NFL draft picks next spring in Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers and Florida State’s Dalvin Cook, legendary coaches in the making with Jim Harbaugh and Jimbo Fisher, not to mention two of the most famous fight songs in all of college sports. It is going to be an all-out war on the gridiron Friday night.

This game will mean just a little more to FSU’s Dalvin Cook than anyone else on the field tonight. Cook will be playing tonight in fornt of a lot of his family and friends, something he hasn’t had a chance to do at Florida State.

“I think it’s a blessing that his family can be in his hometown to watch him play in a major bowl game and possibly his last game at Florida State,” Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher told reporters. “You don’t know, he hasn’t made a decision, and when we get the information back, he’ll make that. But you’re talking about one of the all-time greats in Florida State history — I think in college football history. He’s a dynamic player.”

Hopefully this game will live up to the hype.

Below is a look at the entire schedule for today’s college bowl games, along with latest Las Vegas odds, TV start times and what channel fans can catch all the action on.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl — Georgia vs. TCU (-3) — Noon ET — ESPN

Hyundai Sun Bowl — (18) Stanford (-3) vs. North Carolina – 2 p.m. ET — CBS

Music City Bowl — Nebraska vs. (21) Tennessee (-7) — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

Arizona Bowl — South Alabama vs. Air Force (-14) — 5:30 p.m. ET

Orange Bowl — (6) Michigan (-7) vs. (11) Florida State – 8 p.m. ET — ESPN

[Featured Image by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images]