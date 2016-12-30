Billie Lourd’s ‘Scream Queens’ Earmuffs Have Always Been Homage To Mom Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia

Billie Lourd’s Scream Queens character Chanel No. 3 stood out because of her fancy earmuffs but unbeknownst to many, they were actually paying homage to her mom Carrie Fisher’s iconic role as Princess Leia in Star Wars.

In a recent interview with Today, the 24-year-old actress revealed that during their initial wardrobe fittings for the FOX show, her Scream Queens co-stars disliked the earmuffs for themselves.

“No one wanted them! They tried to give them to Abigail Breslin. They tried to give them to Emma Roberts. I was like ‘I need these!’ I was drawn to them because of genetics.”

She added that she was immediately attached to the earmuffs. “I saw them in the fitting and was immediately gravitated towards them because I had to be. I just went into the fitting, saw them, [and] recognized my family heritage – which is to have weird things over your eyes and cover them all the time,” Billie remarked.

Scream Queens writer Brad Falchuk eventually decided to make the earmuffs a staple to Chanel No. 3’s look. In the show, her purpose for wearing them was to conceal her ears after a former lover became obsessed with them and threatened to cut them off should he see them again.

In 2002, filmmaker George Lucas explained to Time their inspiration behind Princess Leia’s hair.

“In the 1977 film, I was working very hard to create something different that wasn’t fashion, so I went with a kind of Southwestern Pancho Villa woman revolutionary look, which is what that is. The buns are basically from turn-of-the-century Mexico. Then it took such hits and became such a thing. In the new trilogy, the same thing applies, to try and do something timeless. I’m just basically having a good time.”

Star Wars fans were devastated after Carrie passed away on December 23 at the age of 60. She went into cardiac arrest while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. A day after, her mother Debbie Reynolds also passed away at 84 because of stroke.

???????????? #blaséontheoutsideblessedontheinside since day 1 #likemotherlikedaughter #itsblackandwhitecauseits90s #throwback A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Nov 3, 2016 at 10:05am PDT

Scream Queens stars showed an outpouring of support for Billie who lost both her mother and grandmother. Ariana Grande, who appeared as Chanel No. 2 in the first season of Scream Queens, shared a selfie with Billie with a heartfelt caption.

i love you so very much @praisethelourd. my heart is with you & your family. A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 27, 2016 at 2:16pm PST

Jamie Lee Curtis, known as Dean Munsch, posted a photo of Billie in character. Like her, Jamie Lee grew up in the spotlight because of her famous parents. “My mother’s heart goes out to this exquisitely talented young woman. Her mother’s spirit and talent lives on in her and I’m sure all of Carrie’s fans and friends will give her space and privacy,” she wrote.

My mother's heart goes out to this exquisitely talented young woman. Her mother's spirit and talent lives on in her and I'm sure all of Carrie's fans and friends will give her space and privacy. A photo posted by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:18am PST

Lea Michele opted to share a photo of Billie and Carrie embracing on the red carpet at the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

My heart today.. ???? I love you Billie. pic.twitter.com/2AhltGzn3P — Lea Michele (@msleamichele) December 27, 2016

Meanwhile, Taylor Lautner who’s rumored to be Billie’s boyfriend, praised her for being strong. “This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I’ve ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I’m lucky to know you,” he wrote. It was also the Twilight actor who accompanied Billie as she stepped out of her Santa Monica home hours before Debbie died.

This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. ❤️, me. A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 4:40pm PST

As reported by The Guardian, Debbie and Carrie’s family is planning to organize a joint memorial service for the two. According to Carrie’s brother, Todd, their mother expressed an interest to have Carrie buried at the spot where she originally planned to be buried. This was before Debbie became ill. The family believes that a joint funeral is appropriate because of the two’s closeness.

[Featured Images by FOX and Star Wars]