Did Tamar Braxton Just Confirm Adrienne Bailon And Loni Love Were Behind Her ‘The Real’ Firing?

Did Tamar Braxton just confirm that her former The Real co-hosts had more to do with her firing that they initially let on?

Braxton seriously went off on her former co-stars on Instagram, slamming Adrienne Bailon, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love, and Jeannie Mai by seemingly claiming that they may have been behind her firing, despite the ladies constantly denying having any involvement in her leaving the daytime talk show back in May.

While Adrienne, Tamera, Loni, and Jeannie have repeatedly denied having anything to do with the decision to fire Braxton from the Fox show, Tamar appeared to throw her former friends and co-stars under the bus on Instagram, seemingly claiming that the ladies were “liars” for their comments about her leaving the series.

The Braxton Family Values star appeared to suggest that Tamera, Loni, Jeannie, and Adrienne may have had something to do with her leaving the show, seven months after she was let go from The Real, as Tamar accused the group of lying when they claimed that they were shocked and surprised when she was fired after two seasons on the co-hosting panel.

Braxton totally called out her former friends on Instagram over the Christmas period, unloading on the group while replying to a question put forward by The Shade Room after the site asked fans to “name one lie you fell for this year” on social media amid rumors she’s still caught in a nasty feud with the ladies.

Tamar then got seriously candid amid her feud with her former The Real co-stars according to screen shots captured by the site, writing in reply to The Shade Room’s loaded question, “I’ll start with ‘I didn’t know anything.'”

While Braxton didn’t reveal exactly who she was talking about and what they supposedly knew, fans were quick to claim that Tamar was referring to Tamera, Loni, Jeannie and Adrienne claiming that they were, in fact, aware of the details surrounding her May firing from The Real, which she seemingly confirmed when revealing more lies she heard this year.

Tamar continued to comment on the photo amid her seemingly never ending The Real feud, revealing that other lies she fell for in 2016 were “We had NO idea,” “I’m shocked” and “We’ll always be friends.”

Tamar Braxton did not mention Adrienne, Loni, Jeannie of Tamera by name, though fans were quick to claim that Tamar’s seriously candid Instagram comments was just her latest way of slamming her former friends, seemingly exposing the ladies just days after she slammed The Real co-hosts with some serious shade on The T.D. Jakes Show.

“Tamar went off on The Real omg,” @lunaseulgi tweeted out alongside a screen shot of Braxton’s pretty scathing comments amid their feud, while @GinaLawriw claimed that Tamar went “absolutely nuclear on The Real” by throwing even more shade amid their feud.

But despite Tamar’s apparent new accusations that her former co-stars were lying about her firing in the months that have followed the pretty shocking news, Tamar’s former friends have repeatedly denied that Braxton leaving the show had anything to do with them.

Adrienne Bailon most recently denied having anything to do with Tamar’s firing in October during an interview with HOT 97, in which she claimed amid her feud with her former friends that the decision to have Braxton fired from The Real was “above her paygrade.”

“That’s above my pay grade so to speak. I can’t make those kind of decisions,” Bailon said of Tamar being fired, before later dishing further details on the state of their friendship and apparent feud, in a separate interview with Angie Martinez just days later.

“It’s all so uncomfortable and change sucks,” Adrienne continued of her feud with Tamar in the radio interview, before then clarifying that “it was not a decision we made” to have Braxton not return for Season 3.

Loni Love also spoke out about Tamar’s The Real firing and the nasty feud that followed her leaving in August, once again confirming that she and her co-stars were unaware that Braxton was about to be let go from the daytime talk show.

Love revealed on The Tom Joyner Morning Show that she and her co-stars have been bullied by Braxton’s fans over Tamar’s firing, stating that a number of social media users had repeated accused her, Tamera, Jeannie, and Adrienne of being behind the decision to fire Tamar from the daytime talk show.

“Nobody knew. It was nobody’s fault. I want the fans to understand that,” Loni said of Braxton according to Gossip On This, claiming that the reality star’s fans have been slamming the remaining The Real hosts and accusing them of being behind Tamar’s firing.

“I think a lot of people are confused about what happened. I want to make that known — we need to stop,” Love said when asked about Braxton leaving The Real on the radio show. “Stop calling me names on the Internet… I didn’t have anything to do with this. They’re calling me all kinds of names.”

Do you think Tamar Braxton just confirmed that her former The Real co-stars had more to do with her firing than they initially let on with her scathing but cryptic comments amid their feud?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]