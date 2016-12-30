Gwen Stefani Allegedly Wars With Blake Shelton Over Wedding & Pregnancy: ‘It’s Now Or Never’

For those thinking that speculation about when, where, and if long-time lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton would get married has gone on way too long, a new report claims that Gwen feels the same way. Stefani allegedly is at war with Shelton over wedding plans, and she also reportedly wants to tie the knot with the country music superstar as soon as possible.

Gwen is ready to get married to Blake, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry, which cited sources claiming that while she’s prepared, he’s not so sure it’s a good idea. And it’s not just a wedding that’s reportedly on her plans for 2017 because getting pregnant also allegedly is included on Stefani’s wish list.

As for why the rush to wed Blake? Insiders claim it’s because “so many people think her relationship with [Shelton] is a showmance,” and she reportedly has a tight timeline for becoming an officially married couple.

“Gwen thinks it’s now or never and that’s why she wants to move fast with her wedding and pregnancy plans.”

Stefani allegedly feels that the two have dated “long enough for Blake to propose to her,” according to those sources. But the insiders also claim that Blake has told close pals that he likes the status quo when it comes to his relationship with Gwen, and “doesn’t want to ruin things by getting married.”

In contrast to Shelton, Stefani “wants an engagement ring and the security that comes with being married,” said the sources, who revealed that her goal is to “settle down, get married, and hopefully get pregnant sooner rather than later.”

Radar Online noted that engagement rumors reignited when Gwen and Blake were seen this Christmas at her parents’ house. But although Stefani and Shelton were seen with armloads of gifts, and her children were arrayed in their finest attire, no engagement ring sightings were reported.

However, although the previous report claimed that Blake isn’t ready to tie the knot, Radar told readers that Gwen and her country crooner “are planning to make it official at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills on May 5.” The media outlet cited a source who claimed that the wedding plans have caused a battle between Gwen and Blake, despite the reported achievement of settling on an official wedding date.

“They can hardly agree on anything!” said the insider.

“Gwen wants to go big on this [wedding] — and Blake wanted to make it an informal affair…but he’s not willing to go to the mat against her.”

The blonde rocker, 47, and Shelton, 40, also reportedly disagreed over her guest list of 700 people, and her plan to have “celebrity music stars perform,” according to the insider.

“He didn’t want to turn the wedding into Woodstock,” added the insider.

The guest list at this point reportedly has been reduced to 400 lucky people. Among the reported individuals invited to Shelton’s and Stefani’s wedding are Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Courteney Cox, and Cox’s fiancé, Johnny McDaid. Stefani reportedly has invited Katy Perry, while Shelton is including Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman as well as Luke Bryan and Brett Eldredge.

As for how Gwen’s sons are handling the romance between their mom and the country music superstar, the three boys are currently vacationing with Stefani and Shelton at his Oklahoma ranch, according to E! News.

Her three sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2, along with her brother Todd Stefani, his wife Jennifer Stefani, Shelton’s sister Endy Intieri, and other members of the extended unofficial family enjoyed an epic dance party at the house on Thursday. Joining the party was Blake’s dog Betty.

Gwen and Blake have been spending time with each other’s family for months, but this year’s post-Christmas celebration might end on Saturday. Shelton will be performing on NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]