Selena Gomez Emerges On Snapchat Amid Claims She Went To Rehab Because Of ‘Toxic’ Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has resurfaced on social media just over a month after making her first post-treatment appearance at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Since her red carpet appearance at the show, Selena Gomez has shared just a couple of updates on her Instagram, but now, she’s made her Snapchat return on the page of a fan.

“Selena Gomez, 24, and the fan, who also happened to be a Texas Roadhouse waitress, sat in a booth to play around on Snapchat,” Hollywood Life revealed to readers on December 28. “The two stuck out their tongues to get the full effect of the dog filter, and Selena couldn’t help but giggle up a storm.”

Selena Gomez appears to be a fan of Texas Roadhouse restaurants, as she was spotted spending time with fans at one of the franchise’s Tennessee locations weeks ago. As fans may recall, Selena Gomez visited the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Alcoa, Tennessee during her alleged stint in rehab this past October.

In October, Us Weekly magazine revealed that Selena Gomez had reportedly checked into a rehabilitation facility outside of Nashville, Tennessee, where she was focusing on her mental health struggles. According to a source, Selena Gomez had put her music career on hold and canceled her Revival World Tour ahead of her admittance.

After reportedly entering treatment, Selena Gomez spent time with her mother, Mandy Teefy, and her step-father, Brian Teefy, at Alcoa’s Texas Roadhouse before being spotted having breakfast with her grandparents at another restaurant nearby.

Selena Gomez first announced her mental struggles in a statement to People Magazine at the end of August in which she revealed she intended to face her issues head-on in an effort to get to a healthier and happier place.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” the singer and actress explained. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support,” she added.

At the time of her statement, Selena Gomez was in the midst of her Revival World Tour, which had kicked off in Las Vegas in May of this year and was expected to continue until the end of the year.

Immediately after Selena Gomez’s announcement was made, rumors began swirling in regard to how the supposedly “toxic” Justin Bieber, her ex-boyfriend, may have played a role in her mental health struggles. Most recently, a source spoke to Life & Style magazine and claimed that before Gomez opened up about her anxiety and depression struggles, she was allegedly stalking Bieber online.

“[Selena Gomez] was stalking Justin on social media,” an insider revealed. “She would drink a lot and could barely do anything but talk or think about Justin.”

In August, just weeks before Selena Gomez reportedly entered a treatment program in Tennessee, she and Bieber were involved in a nasty dispute after Bieber shared a photo of himself and his then-flame, Sofia Richie on Instagram. However, despite the new relationship, Selena Gomez allegedly began bombarding her friends with old photos of herself and Bieber from the beginning of their relationship in 2010.

“It was creepy,” the insider admitted. “[Selena Gomez] wouldn’t stop. She said she missed him and the pictures made her happy. But her friends thought it just made her look sick.”

