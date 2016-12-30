Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick’s Relationship: ‘Stronger And Healthier’ than Ever Amid Rumors Of Kourtney’s New Romance

Kourtney Kardashian and 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima have been spotted together lately, but rumors about the time Kourtney is spending with Bendjima doesn’t appear to be affecting her relationship with Scott Disick, one source reported.

More than ever, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is having fun and enjoying being with the father of her children. At least, that’s what an unnamed source told Hollywood Life.

“Kourtney is doing her part. She has a lot of strong feelings for Scott and she is enjoying having him around,” the source told Hollywood Life. “She sees how much happier their children are when he’s around, so she is being patient with Scott and trying to be forgiving of his rocky past. Scott and Kourtney are having a lot of fun too. They are stronger and healthier as a couple than ever before.”

During the holidays, Kourtney has spent time with Scott and their children skiing in Aspen. Together, the on-again-off-again couple of nearly a decade have three children: Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two.

December 27: Bella, Kate Hudson, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick out in Aspen. pic.twitter.com/Cn1vQ0qwxp — Hadid News (@HadidNews) December 29, 2016

Kourtney and Scott split in July of 2015 after Disick was seen cozying up with celebrity stylist Chloe Bartoli. The two were photographed together getting friendly in the south of France, and soon after, Kardashian and Disick went through a very public breakup.

Disick has long been known for his struggles with alcohol and substance abuse. After he and Kourtney split in 2015, the self-proclaimed Lord checked himself into rehab, where he completed his first known rehab program. Previously, Scott had been known to check himself into programs and leave quickly — sometimes as soon as the same day.

After leaving rehab, Disick reportedly had some hiccups with alcohol, but the 33-year-old reality TV star has not been the subject of any alcohol-related headlines as of late. Some speculate that the opportunity to spend time with Kourtney and his children has helped to keep Scott clean and sober.

According to the unnamed source for Hollywood Life, Kourtney and the new Scott are in a great place with their relationship.

“They have been laughing a lot and enjoying each others company. Kourtney and Scott have taken the kids to Aspen for some skiing and are continuing to get along great. Scott is not drinking at all and working really hard to be present for Kourtney during this family vacation.”

Rumors that Scott and Kourtney had rekindled their relationship began flying in November after the pair took a flirty and romantic vacation to Cabo San Lucas — without their children. The trip marked a turning point for the couple who had previously appeared to spend time together in order to amicably co-parent their children.

Kourtney Kardashian Is Reportedly Back Together With Scott Disick, But She Was Just Spotted With This Super Hot Mod… pic.twitter.com/hWpPWLgFFp — ⚡Ofra Ziv⚡ (@Iconjurer) December 20, 2016

Kourtney Kardashian’s love life has long been fodder for the celebrity news media, and as of late, she’s been the subject of two conflicting rumors. The most recent rumor romantically links Kourtney to model Younes Bendjima. Around the same time, sources began to report that Kourtney was pregnant with Scott’s baby.

In fact, some reports indicate that Kourtney and Scott got back together because the father of three promised to marry Kourtney and have another baby with the 37-year-old KUWTK star. None of those reports have been substantiated by a named source from the Kardashian camp.

What do you think of the most recent rumors surrounding Kourtney Kardashian and her love life? Do you think the relationship between Kourtney and Scott Disick is “stronger and healthier” than ever? Why or why not?

