Khloe Kardashian Afraid Lamar Odom May Share Family Secrets On New Reality Show

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly petrified that now ex-husband Lamar Odom may share some of her secrets on his upcoming, new reality show.

Several media outlets are reporting all the fear isn’t just limited to Khloe, and that the entire Kardashian family is terrified over what the former NBA star may reveal before the cameras.

With Odom and Kardashian’s divorce having been recently finally concluded, the family will have no control over what subjects or plotlines he chooses to focus on, potentially putting any one of them at risk of being targeted.

“Khloe is freaking out that he’s going to spill some dirt on her and her family on camera,” said a source.

The show is being billed as Odom taking a self-examination of himself while he focusses on his life and ongoing recovery from drug addiction.

But with Odom perhaps feeling somewhat betrayed by the family as longtime pal Master P recently hinted he has reason to, there is no telling what scores he may also be looking to settle.

“She’s already contacted her lawyers to see if she can stop the show from going forward,” a source added.

The former couple’s long contentious relationship officially became history on Dec. 17, when a judge finally signed off on divorce proceedings Kardashian started as far back as in 2012.

“The last thing she needs is for all of her past drama with Lamar to be dredged up again on TV,” said a source. “She’s finally moved on with her life.”

The 32-year-old Kardashian is now dating much younger Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson and there are reports she recently secured a home in Ohio to be closer to him.

Soon after the divorce became final, she began proceedings to legally change her name from Odom back to Kardashian. The now exes chose to honor the 2009 prenup agreement they both signed and the Khlomar company they started together was dissolved.

The couple had planned to make things final in October 2015, but before all the paperwork could be signed off on, Odom suffered a near fatal drug overdose while staying at a Las Vegas brothel that landed him in the hospital and rehab for months.

As Odom recovered, the two hung out again, sparking rumors of a reconciliation before LeBron James’ 25-year-old teammate stepped into the picture.

As news of Kardashian and Thompson’s romance began to spread like wildfire, Master P took exception, claiming Kardashian hasn’t always been there for his pal the way she would have the public believe.

“I really know him and I know what he been through,” said the rap legend and No Limit label founder. “But it’s hard when everybody else is saying stuff that really didn’t know. A lot of people took Khloe’s side and other people’s side that they didn’t really know. It’s like you said, if you really down for somebody and that’s your man or whatever … I mean it look like she with another different man every other month, a different person. I think with the man going through what he went through, if it’s real love then keep it 100.”

In between all the stops and starts with Odom and prior to Thompson, Kardashian also dated fellow NBA star James Harden and has been linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

The Kardashian women string of failed, high-profile relationships and the hard times that have followed for the men they were once involved with has sparked theories of there being a so-called “Kardashian Kurse.”

Kim Kardashian was once married to NBA veteran Kris Humphries for all of 72-days and her current marriage to rap star Kanye West is rumored to be in shambles.

West recently spent nearly two weeks in a Los Angles hospital being treated for what was described as mental exhaustion and sleep deprivation.

