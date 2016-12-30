Latest WWE News And Rumors: Returning Stars To Boost Royal Rumble 2017?

It has been an odd week in the WWE Universe. As reported in the Inquisitr, the final WWE Monday Night Raw of 2016 was something of a mixed bag. The Chicago crowd were treated to some decent wrestling, but there were no major story developments. On Tuesday WWE SmackDown treated us to three title matches and new tag-team champions as American Alpha picked up that crown. The big news of the week was really all about the return of 15-time world champion John Cena who announced a world championship match against AJ Styles at Royal Rumble 2017.

There is no doubt that Cena has been missed as he concentrated on his TV and movie commitments. His return at the 2017 Royal Rumble will delight fans, especially of the report in the Inquisitr is correct and Cena takes a heel turn. The idea that Cena might be set for a heel turn would have been scoffed at a few years ago, but it would be an interesting development that could bring some great storylines during WWE 2017.

Of course, Cena is n0t the only star set for a WWE Universe return. The Undertaker made a return and then disappeared again, but the Deadman is sure to have a role to play, both at Royal Rumble, and at Wrestlemania 33 in April. Fight fans would love to see The Undertaker face off against Cena or AJ Styles. It may be that The Undertaker will challenge the winner of the Cena vs Styles match at Royal Rumble to set up a world championship fight at Wrestlemania 33.

Uproxx says that the latest newsletter from The Wrestling Observer reports that The Undertakers potential opponents for Wrestlemania are down to two, Cena or Roman Reigns. If those claims prove true that would seem to indicate that Cena will overcome AJ Styles at Royal Rumble.

The same report claims that three matches are already locked in for Wrestlemania 33. Apparently, Brock Lesnar will take on Goldberg, Big Show will tackle Shaquille O’Neal, and finally Triple H will take on Seth Rollins.

If all that isn’t enough to set the pulse racing, then perhaps the latest Rumors on WWE stars returning to the fold will do it.

Are Kurt Angle and Chris Hero Returning to WWE?

Fight fans will be aware that Kurt Angle has been plying his trade on the independent circuit recently, but WrestleZone claims he is on his way back to WWE. Apparently, Angle has been telling independent promoters that he will be back in WWE in April, probably in time for Wrestlemania 33. Angle has matches lined up with Alberto Del Rio and Cody Rhodes, but Kurt is not accepting any matches beyond those dates. Who knows, perhaps Angle might even line up at the Royal Rumble mass brawl. WWE does like to drop some returning legends into Royal Rumble so the rumors may not be wide of the mark.

Rumors of a potential WWE return for Chris Hero have been bubbling for a little while now, and Wrestling Inc claims that it is set to happen soon. It seems that Hero took the mic at his last Pro Wrestling Guerrilla show and said that he was unhappy that news of his WWE return had leaked.

Hero said that he had wanted to tell independent promoters that he was returning to WWE personally and “before they read it on the internet.” It seems that Hero is not taking any bookings for independent shows in 2017, which may indicate that his return to WWE is imminent. Hero seems a surefire bet to be a Royal Rumble contender.

We may have just seen a couple of weeks where the WWE creative team have avoided major new story lines, this may indicate that they are still tying up deals for Royal Rumble 2017. It seems that WWE could be set to see in 2017 with some new stories, some old faces, and a really good Royal Rumble.

