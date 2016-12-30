Anything Open New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day? Holiday Hours For Stores, Restaurants, Banks, Post Office As We Ring In 2017

What time do stores close on New Year’s Eve and is anything open on New Year’s Day? If you’re searching for the holiday hours for your favorite retail stores, restaurants, the post office, or banking hours for the holiday weekend, you’re not alone.

As we prepare to ring in 2017, “what’s open, what’s closed” is a popular online search, especially because January 1 falls on a Sunday this year. This year, the holiday weekend extends right through Monday, January 2 because it’s considered a federal holiday, which means some people have the day off. For others, it’s just another work day, especially for retail employees.

Here’s a complete list of what’s closing early on New Year’s Eve and what you will find open on both New Year’s Day (Sunday) and on the day the U.S. Office of Personnel Management observes that holiday — Monday, January 2.

Post Office, Banks, and Government Offices

It’s business as usual for most banks and the U.S. Post Office on December 31, but keep in mind that New Year’s Eve falls on a Saturday, so closing times may be earlier than normal weekday hours. Most USPS branches close at noon on Saturday, but mail will be delivered according to the normal schedule.

Go Banking Rates reports that at least 16 banks will be open on New Year’s Eve, but you can expect most banking institutions to be closed on Sunday, January 1 and Monday, January 2.

Monday is a federal holiday due to New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday, so most government offices will be closed on January 2, including the IRS, DMV/RMV, and the Department of Social Security.

Retail Store Holiday Hours

Whether you need food for your New Year’s Eve party or a new dress to wear out to dinner, most retail stores will close between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday night. According to Balance, Macy’s will close at 7 p.m., Kohl’s is open until 9 p.m., and JCPenney will close at 9:30 p.m. Walmart stores will stay open until 8 p.m., but their Superstores are open around the clock. Expect to find doors to your local Target and Best Buy stores locked at 9 p.m.

Missing an ingredient or two for your NYE party appetizers? Most grocery stores close at 6 p.m., but Albertson’s and Whole Foods will be staying open later than most with a 10 p.m. closing time for both supermarkets.

Time reports that most stores and malls will be open on New Year’s Day, with normal Sunday hours in place for popular big-box retailers like Walmart, Toys R Us, Best Buy, Target, Home Depot, and Lowe’s.

Restaurants Open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Going out to eat is a big deal for many people who would rather have someone else do the cooking before they countdown to 2017. Most chain restaurants, including Olive Garden, Red Lobster, Longhorn Steakhouse, Golden Corral, Hometown Buffet, Maggiano’s, The Melting Pot, In-N-Out, IHOP, Red Robin, and Outback Steakhouse, will be open on New Year’s Eve, but it’s always a good idea to call ahead as hours vary by location.

It won’t be hard to find something to eat on New Year’s Day, with far more restaurants open on the first of the year than were open on Christmas Day. However, if your idea of a show-stopping meal is some fast-food grub at Chick-fil-A or Chipotle, Fortune reports that both restaurants will both be closed on January 1, although some franchises may be open. Again, give them a call to be sure.

In addition to the restaurants that are open on New Year’s Eve, Fortune lists dozens of popular eateries that will open their doors on the first day of 2017, including Buffalo Wild Wings, Chili’s, Five Guys Burgers, KFC, Sonic, Taco Bell, and Bob Evans.

And if you need some caffeine to help with your hangover, most Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts will be open for business on New Year’s Day.

