Meghan Markle Not ‘Fuming’ For Prince Harry’s ‘Refusal’ To Meet Her Family

Meghan Markle is allegedly furious that Prince Harry continues to dodge the invitations for him to meet her family. They have only been dating for months but a report by Radar Online via Gossip Cop suggests that there’s already trouble in paradise because of the royal’s seemingly dislike to meet Meghan’s loved ones.

The Suits actress is allegedly fuming because she needed to “go through the whole ridiculously pompous rigmarole of being introduced to Harry’s family.” It reportedly took her a few days to memorize the decorum even if she only spent a few minutes with Queen Elizabeth. Due to Meghan’s effort, she supposedly thinks that the least Harry can do is “come for lunch at her mom’s place, or even down to Mexico to see her dad.”

“Harry keeps dodging the subject of meeting Meghan’s loved ones. Before he began his Barbados trip would have been the perfect opportunity, but his staff conveniently kept adding to his to-do list in London so he supposedly never had the chance.”

Nonetheless, the website serving as the “police” for dubious reports dismissed the allegations. The site’s insider claims that the couple is not fighting about the issue and that Meghan is not pressuring her boyfriend to visit her family.

An Us Weekly insider recently said that the Queen is “delighted to see Harry in a loving relationship” and that she’s “fully supportive” of her grandson’s romance. The soure mentioned that Meghan is grateful to the Kensington Palace’s staff for helping her become accustomed to protocols that come with dating a prince.

Harry and Meghan were photographed for the first time after watching Mark Haddon’s play, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” at London’s Gielgud Theater. The producers did not know that Harry would come to the performance but were delighted that he managed to score last-minute tickets. The couple reportedly had seats in the stalls.

We were delighted to welcome HRH Prince Harry to last night's performance at The Gielgud Theatre in London's West End.

The pair was likewise seen purchasing a Christmas tree close to Harry’s house. His relationship with the brunette beauty has truly garnered a lot of attention from both the press and public. It might be the reason why Meghan was recently hailed as the “Most Googled Actress of 2016.”

Not all of the remarks about her were spoken in good nature. When news about Harry and Meghan’s relationship broke, vicious comments also surfaced which prompted the prince to issue a statement.

The Telegraph claimed that Prince William even supported his brother’s decision to go public with his relationship. The Duke of Cambridge was reportedly worried about the situation and understood Harry’s need to protect those closest to him.

“The Duke was as alarmed as anyone about what was happening to Meghan. No one wanted to have to put that statement out, including Prince Harry, and there was concern about confirming the relationship. But over the course of one weekend things escalated to the extent that Prince Harry felt he had to act.”

The two brothers discussed the statement thoroughly before it was put out. In the statement, Harry condemned how the press attacked Meghan’s race and gender. He said that Meghan’s being harassed and that he is “deeply disappointed” for not being able to protect the actress.

Kensington Palace has issued a statement this morning about the harassment currently being experienced by Meghan Markle and her family.

Laura Bates, founder of the Everyday Sexism Project, recently praised Harry’s statement and described it as “a really important moment.” The writer, who chronicles different women’s first-hand experiences of gender discrimination, told BBC News that Harry “pointing out the inequality being faced by somebody in a position that he would never be in” was a” major positive.”

Harry and Meghan met last May when the prince went to Canada for his promotional tour of the Invictus Games. Princess Diana’s youngest son also made headlines this year when he made a detour to visit Meghan despite his hectic royal schedule.

