Paris Hilton Reunites With Kim Kardashian In Photo From Kris Jenner’s Holiday Party

It’s the reunion of the century as Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian pose for a photo together. Hilton posted the image to Instagram on Tuesday, which shows her and Kardashian celebrating the holiday at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party.

Kim has been silent on social media since her October robbery, but that didn’t stop Paris from sharing the moment with fans. The 35-year-old Hilton was apparently invited to Jenner’s bash as she reunited with her former friend and closet organizer. Paris included a nice and tasteful caption for the image despite once being considered “frenemies” with the Kardashian.

“Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with @KimKardashian.”

The Huffington Post reported on the now famous photo, saying the holidays bring everyone together — even Kim and Paris.

“Former frenemies Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton were all smiles when they reunited at Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve bash on Saturday.”

However, the photo with Kim was just the beginning of the interesting snaps Paris shared from the holiday celebration. The blonde heiress also posted a photo of her mother, Kathy Hilton, and Kris Jenner leaning in for a kiss. Paris captioned the photo with a pun as she said she loves her “sexy mamas.”

Hilton’s aunt, Kyle Richards, and sister Nicky also attended the celebrity-filled event, and she was sure to post plenty of photos as proof.

Paris also stopped to pose with Santa and Caitlyn Jenner as she enjoyed the festivities. She and Nicky also posed with Khloe Kardashian in a photo that received almost 75,000 likes. Fans seemed to enjoy seeing the photo as they took to commenting on it. One Instagram user, Jane Hong, commented that it was nice meeting Paris at the party.

“Paris, it was such a pleasure meeting you this night…you’re even more beautiful and kind in person xoxo”

However, there’s no photo proof showing this blogger actually attended the party with Hilton and the Kardashians. Other commenters pointed out the irony of Paris wishing to be as famous as a Kardashian after once being more well-known than Kim.

“oh how times have changed. Now you’re the leech hoping to be close to a Kardashian.”

Hilton also posted a photo with Nicky and Kylie Jenner on Tuesday, saying she was celebrating the holiday with these “baes.”

After Paris posted all her party photos, Instagram users pointed out the fact Kim doesn’t even follow her account.

“@kimkardashian doesn’t even follows her. Lol”

But a quick look at the 104 accounts Kim is currently following proves otherwise. It seems the 36-year-old followed Paris after the party given her name is one of the most recent in her followers list.

“Except she does though LOL”

It seems fans are enjoying seeing Kim and Paris reunite as the photo receieved over 105,000 likes. It’s by far the most popular post by Paris from Jenner’s party as well.

“Wow you girls look like a blast from the past. You haven’t changed..” “this is TOO GOOD!!!”

Huffington Post also said it’s been 10 years since Kim first appeared with Paris on the red carpet.

“Ten years ago, Hilton introduced Kardashian to the world when she brought her as her guest to the Lakers’ Annual Casino Night back in 2006. The rest is history. “

Since then, sites such as BuzzFeed have reported on the women’s falling out, saying Paris made Kim “feel like crap.”

“But all was not well in their friendship, because Paris was always throwing lots of shade at Kim. Like the time she demanded that Kim clean up after her, instead of hanging out together.”

The site goes on to list all the times Paris threw shade and snide remarks Kim’s way. However, despite nasty comments such as “I created Kim Kardashian, her whole family owes me life,” it was reported the two made a truce in 2009. And now there’s the photo proof.

