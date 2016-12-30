‘Depressed’ Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna Enter Couple’s Counseling After Rob’s Health Scare

A “depressed” Rob Kardashian and his fiance Blac Chyna are attending couple’s counseling to work through their myriad of problems, multiple media outlets reported this week.

Us Weekly claimed that Rob Kardashian — who was hospitalized on December 28, over what appeared to be a diabetes attack — had become “depressed” after Blac Chyna had left their home in what lead to rumors of the couple’s demise. As Blac Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni predicted, however, the couple reconciled just days before Christmas.

The stress of dealing with the drama surrounding Blac Chyna and their infant child Dream took its toll on Rob Kardashian’s body. In revealing why Rob Kardashian was rushed to the hospital, Us Weekly‘s source confirmed that both stress and depression were primarily the reasons Rob Kardashian had neglected to take care of himself, leading to the medical emergency.

“Rob is very depressed… He’s been so stressed out, so [he’s] not taking care of himself or eating right. Stress affects his diabetes.”

BET confirmed with another source that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are now seeking professional help to deal with their issues. According to the unnamed source, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian decided to enter couple’s counseling to work through the problems the couple have aired publicly over the past two weeks.

“The pair are in counseling. Rob acknowledges that he has these ups and downs, and it’s stressful around the holidays. [Rob] doesn’t ask his family for counsel on his troubled relationship.”

Despite the drama surrounding the couple, the Kardashian family hasn’t stopped supporting Blac Chyna. Instead of siding with Rob Kardashian, the famous reality TV family is being neutral during this drama, according to the BET source.

“[The Kardashians] aren’t getting involved and won’t be taking sides. They support Chyna. She just had a baby. There are a lot of changes.”

This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family. I apologize and I'm seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you. A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 19, 2016 at 11:17am PST

The stress and depression were brought on by Blac Chyna when the model took the couple’s infant child Dream and moved out after a heated fight with Rob Kardashian. The couple took their dispute public when Rob Kardashian posted numerous Instagram images of the Blac Chyna, depicting her as the Grinch in the infamous Christmas story.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian reconciled after three days, according to Us Weekly. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna called the separation a “heat of the moment” ordeal, according to an unnamed source familiar with couple’s situation.

“He apologized to her on the phone. She was just sick of him and his behavior. She had it with his insecurities and jealousy.”

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian aren’t the only members of the family that are reportedly seeking professional help, according to the Inquisitr. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are also seeking therapy for their issues; however, the reality TV stars are working on their issues individually and not attending couple’s counseling, the report noted.

Other famous Kardashian family members seem to be having the opposite luck of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. Sister Khloe Kardashian — who recently finalized her divorce from Lamar Odom — rocked Instagram earlier this month with a picture of her and new beau Tristan Thompson, the Inquisitr reported. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ player and Khloe Kardashian have been rumored to be dating for several months, but the Instagram picture and caption removed doubt that the two were an item.

Even sister Kourtney Kardashian seems to be heading toward a happy relationship status as she and her children’s father Scott Disick are dating once again. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have children together — like Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna — and decided to reunite in an attempt become a family once again.

Do you believe couple’s counseling will help a “depressed” Rob Kardashian and fiance Blac Chyna can work through their relationship issues? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]