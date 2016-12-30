Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner Vacation Together Causing Rumors To Swirl: Are They More Than Friends?

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner recently took a vacation together, and it turns out that this is causing the rumors to swirl that they could be more than just friends. Hollywood Life shared about their vacation and the rumors that Justin and Kendall might have found love with each other. The two went to Utah around Christmas and they weren’t shy about the fact that they were on a trip together.

Now a source close to the two is speaking out. It sounds like Justin and Kendall are just friends. Here is what the source revealed.

“Justin and Kendall are simply friends, nothing more, and it’s nothing romantic. They enjoy each other’s company and have a lot of friends in common so they get to hang out together often. It was no big deal for her to jump on a plane with him for a quick trip for a few days.”

It sounds like this trip to Utah just worked out for Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner. At first, it was a mystery who the girl was with Justin Bieber on this trip. A picture was finally taken of the two inside a Five Guys and it was obvious that it was Kendall. Their mutual friend Patrick Schwarzenegger was there as well.

It turns out Kendall Jenner was the "mystery woman" with Justin Bieber in Utah last week: https://t.co/nWmdMRTKlK pic.twitter.com/Y6cLQclbnD — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) December 28, 2016

The insider went on to share that Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner are both single, but that doesn’t mean they are an item. The source said, “Kendall has plenty of other guys she’s interested in and is dating. She has no need to hook up with someone like Justin who has already been with everyone she knows.” Kendall Jenner has dated a few people here and there, but she likes to keep it all a secret. Kendall has never brought a boyfriend on the families reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Bieber n Jenner n Guy on the right side of Jenner at Five Guys burger place in Utah some days ago A photo posted by Justin Bieber Updates™ (@justinbiebertracker) on Dec 26, 2016 at 12:48pm PST

Hollywood Life shared on December 19 that everyone was trying to figure out who the mystery girl was that Justin took with him on vacation. This was before it was confirmed that Kendall was the one with him. Justin was seen at Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles and was even helping the girl to get on the airplane. Just because Justin Bieber was being a gentleman, that doesn’t mean that they are more than friends. It did take a few days for everyone to figure out that Kendall was the girl with him.

This isn’t the first time that friends Justin Bieber, and Kendall Jenner have been spotted together. OK! Magazine shared back in 2015 that the two were seen out hiking together. They were in Los Angeles’ Runyon Canyon and were seen just simply going for a hike. This was right after Kendall and Justin had been at Diddy’s son’s 21st birthday, and she had allegedly stayed the night at his house. It sounds like Kendall Jenner just needed a place to crash for the night.

Are you shocked to hear that Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner are just friends? Do you think that these two are going to end up dating at some point? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when they air on Sunday nights on E!. Maybe Kendall Jenner will decide to bring a guy on the show at some point, but don’t expect it to be Justin Bieber.

[Featured Image By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for iHeart]