Nina Dobrev Returns In ‘Vampire Diaries,’ Confirms Ian Somerhalder

Nina Dobrev’s most awaited return as Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries Season 8 has been confirmed by her co-star and former lover Ian Somerhalder.

Ever since The CW announced that Season 8 of The Vampire Diaries will be the last season of the supernatural series, fans of Nina are expecting to get positive news for her return in the show. Earlier this month, Ian talked about the possibility of Dobrev’s return and how the series should end.

During his recent conversation with Variety, the Lost TV series star stated that as a producer, director and the actor of The Vampire Diaries, he has absolutely no idea about the series’ final episode because Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec has not yet disclosed the twists of the future episodes along with the possibility of Nina’s return in Season 8. But he wishes to see the actress before the final chapter.

“Let Elena wake up and have these boys gone and never know any of this happened.” “As a producer, I do have a lot of information and then there’s a lot of information I don’t have. I want the audience to be happy, but I also am very pro-human. I don’t think these guys should have the ability to wreak havoc, kill everybody, ruin the lives of so many and then get out with a happy ending. I think the happy ending is that we got to go on this amazing ride with these two guys. They’ve lived long enough.”

Apart from Ian’s statement, show’s executive producer and showrunner Julie Plec has also teased the fans of TVD about the possibility of Nina’s return in Season 8. Earlier this year, Plec told TVLine that along with the network, she is trying her best to bring back the xXx movie actress back to the show.

“It’s what she and I kind of agreed on when she decided to move on, and it’s what I’ve got in my head… She was very clear about what she wanted the next step in her life to be, and she’s doing a great job of achieving that. So I’m sticking with my side of the plan, which is to bring her back at the very end.”

The Vampire Diaries’ Season 8 has been brilliant so far as it has been a rollercoaster ride for the fans. Every episode has proved that there is indeed a possibility of Nina Dobrev’s return. The episode titled “The Next Time I Hurt Somebody, It Could BE You,” made many fans to speculate that in the coming episodes, they are going to see Dobrev reprising the role of Elena Gilbert as she is the only one who can save everyone from evil.

At this moment, thousands of The Vampire Diaries viewers want Nina Dobrev to return as Elena Gilbert. Even Ian Somerhalder’s recent interview proved that he has no problem in sharing screen space with his ex-girlfriend. That being said, it would be very hectic for the Bulgarian actress to reprise her role in the finale episode of The Vampire Diaries. In her earlier interview, she made it very clear that she is done portraying the role in TVD.

“I had decided years before that I’d go the run of my contract and I wouldn’t extend, but it was a surprise for everyone else that didn’t know that. I always knew that I’d signed up for a certain amount of time and I fulfilled it. I had a great experience, but everything has to come to an end and this was my time. It’s like high school, you do four years and then you move onto the college.”

The last episode from The Vampire Diaries Season 8 titled, “The Simple Intimacy of the Near Touch,” is scheduled to air on January 20, 2017. Do you think Nina Dobrev will be making her comeback to the show and will share screen space with Ian Somerhalder? Tell us your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Coachella]