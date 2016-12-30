‘The Vampire Diaries’ Season 8: Julie Plec To Devastate Fans With Another ‘Painful’ Death, Will It Be Stefan Or Damon?

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 is currently on its mid-season break yet it continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With the unexpected twists and turns from the last few episodes, showrunner Julie Plec teased that she has more up her sleeves that are sure to devastate fans.

It seems like Tyler Lockwood’s demise is not satisfying enough for Plec as she revealed that another “painful” and “terrible” death is bound to happen in The Vampire Diaries Season 8. In a recent interview with TVLine, the 44-year-old executive producer confirmed that the hit vampire series will have another unexpected death. Plec was rather straightforward when asked whether Tyler was the last major death in the series and answered with a mere, “Nope.”

With Plec’s blunt revelation of another painful death in The Vampire Diaries Season 8, fans couldn’t help but feel anxious about the fate of their favorite characters. Many were quick to speculate that Plec was referring to either of the Salvatore brothers, Stefan and Damon. However, the recent events in Stefan’s storyline make him the most likely candidate to be killed off soon. It can be recalled that the younger Salvatore switched off humanity in order to shorten his service to Cade. In fact, Plec even teased that Stefan will definitely have more carnage now that he turned to the dark side and will face more risks with his chosen path.

“Stefan’s never been good with temptation while in ripper mode. We know from past experience that Stefan has a threshold, and it’ll be Damon’s job to monitor his brother and make sure he stays on the good side of that threshold. If he crosses it, there’s a risk of losing him forever.”

Interestingly, both Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley are very much open to the idea of their characters being killed off in The Vampire Diaries finale. In a previous interview, the two shared how they visualize their characters’ demise. Wesley suggested that Stefan should take off his ring and die with his brother. Somerhalder expressed his support and even backed it up with his own version of their “perfect ending.”

“Just sit on a beach all night drinking Caribbean rum, and when the sun comes up, [share] one last toast, give each other a hug, take off their rings and throw them into the water. It would be a really great thing for Damon and Stefan to know that they can no longer cause any more harm to anyone.”

Meanwhile, in the upcoming The Vampire Diaries Season 8 Episode 8 titled “We Have History Together,” fans can expect to see more of what Plec is talking about. According to the official synopsis for the said episode, Stefan and Damon will hunt for their next victim in an anger management support group. The Salvatore brothers are also expected to continue their service to Cade and test the morals of a young doctor named Tara.

On the other hand, fans continue to anticipate Nina Dobrev’s alleged return in The Vampire Diaries Season 8. Up until now, the brunette beauty remains mum about her much-awaited comeback in the series. Recent reports suggest that the actress is still “in talks” with the producers. However, many are starting to doubt her return and consider the idea as far-fetched especially since the show is already nearing its conclusion. Still, die-hard fans of Dobrev are keeping their fingers crossed and hold on to the actress’ promise to Plec that she will return for the series finale.

So far, no other details were given by Plec or the actors about Stefan and Damon Salvatore’s fate in the series. Fans should definitely watch out for The Vampire Diaries Season 8 when it returns on January 13, 2017. For now, check out the trailer for the upcoming episode of the series.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]