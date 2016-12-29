The Beach Boys Say They Are Still Considering The Trump Invite To Perform At Inauguration

The Beach Boys have still not decided whether or not to perform at the Trump inauguration, even though time is running out. The band is acknowledging that they have been invited, but they are not ready to commit to the event, even though Mike Love considers Donald Trump a friend. Many fans have gone onto social media to suggest that the surf music band take a hard pass on singing at the event.

But even musicians who openly supported the Trump campaign are taking a pass at singing for the President-elect, says the Inquisitr. Industry insiders are saying that the buzz around the musical event is a circus, and not in a positive way, and it seems like a good idea to steer clear. Gene Simmons and Loretta Lynn have said no thanks, though they supported Trump in his bid for president. At this time, it’s only Jackie Evancho and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir are officially in.

The Beach Boys mull Trump inauguration performance invite | Washington Examinerhttps://t.co/MLPsUO6cX6 pic.twitter.com/680MQE6MUV — Edmund Jordan (@georgeedjordan) December 29, 2016

There seems to still be a question as to whether or not the Beach Boys will say yes to the invitation extended by the Trump camp to sing at the inauguration, says Variety. The Beach Boys have performed for several presidents, on both sides of the aisle, but there seems to be some trouble committing to this event.

A spokesman for the band says that as soon as there is a firm decision, they will go public with their answers.

“The Beach Boys have been asked to perform as part of the inauguration festivities. But no decision has been made at this point as to how or whether they will participate. We will let you know as soon as a decision is final.”

Mike Love has gotten a lot of pressure not to sing at the event, but it is still being debated behind closed doors. Donald Trump himself is trying to get the public to believe that he doesn’t care who shows up at the inauguration.

“The so-called “A” list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!”

The Beach Boys Have Been Asked To Perform At Donald Trump's Inauguration — But Will https://t.co/sy4jOVaLW8 — Deji Worrell (@DejiWorrell) December 29, 2016

The Huffington Post says that the Beach Boys are still mulling over the pros and cons of singing at the Trump event. It is supposedly being seen as positive that the Beach Boys haven’t given a flat out no to the Trump invite. Mike Love is a personal friend of Trump, and he leads the current incarnation of the Beach Boys, as Brian Wilson and Al Jardine are no longer part of the Beach Boys. Sources have said that Love is not well liked in the industry, and might be pushing the others to attend the event.

“[Mike Love] is considered one of the biggest a**holes in the history of rock & roll. That has been the popular opinion of him for several decades.”

These thoughts about Mike Love are said to come from his treatment of Brian Wilson, who for years fought mental illness and other personal demons. Love reportedly did not like Wilson’s work on “Pet Sounds,” and preferred the lower brow songs of the Beach Boys that were the more traditional surf songs. The question asked is whether you like “God Only Knows” or “Kokomo” better?

The Beach Boys Are The Latest Band To Be Linked To Trump’s Inauguration https://t.co/7zgz3RxNzv — Ginger_Kelley (@Gingerkelley77) December 29, 2016

Sources say that it is Love’s “Frankenstein’s monster” of a band that is thinking of playing at the Trump event.

Do you think that the Beach Boys will play at the Trump inauguration next month?

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]