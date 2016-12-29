‘MDLLA’ Josh Altman And Heather Bilyeu In Aspen Prior To Baby Girl’s Birth

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 9 finale episode that aired on Thursday night showed Josh Altman and Heather Bilyeu make a big announcement. The couple excitedly told Josh’s parents of her pregnancy. As evidenced by their social media accounts, the couple and the pregnancy are now going well.

On Wednesday, Heather, who is expecting a girl, shared a photo of herself with Josh in Aspen, where they went with their families to celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah. The photo shows Josh lovingly touching Heather’s belly as the two stand in a snow-covered street.

There's something so magical about Aspen ???? A photo posted by Heather Bilyeu Altman (@theheatheraltman) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:51am PST

Heather and Josh are clearly big fans of Aspen. As viewers saw on an earlier Season 9 episode, Heather and Josh got married in Aspen, at the St. Regis Aspen Resort. None of Josh and Heather’s co-stars, Madison Hildebrand, Josh Flagg, James Harris, and David Parnes, attended the wedding. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Josh, during his Watch What Happens Live appearance, admitted that he didn’t invite any of his co-stars to the wedding. Josh explained that it was a very personal wedding, with just close friends and family in attendance.

After the wedding, in a confessional interview for Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Josh joked that all he has to do now is to get Heather pregnant. Josh obviously accomplished that mission. Heather is currently about 30 weeks pregnant. Two weeks ago, she shared a photo of herself at 26 weeks pregnant. Despite being almost in the third trimester of her pregnancy, Heather was still looking slim, albeit with a baby bump, and stylish, favoring form-fitting clothes and continuing to wear high heels.

Suede game is strong today! #26weekspregnant two for details A photo posted by Heather Bilyeu Altman (@theheatheraltman) on Dec 13, 2016 at 6:48pm PST

A week after posting that photo, Heather Bilyeu and Josh Altman went on their babymoon. Instead of going to somewhere far-flung and exotic however, the two opted to stay at home. Heather explained, in her Instagram photo caption, that they opted to do a staycation for their babymoon because of their crazy schedules and fears over Zika in certain countries. The two very busy professionals made their staycation babymoon special and intimate by hiring a private chef cook a six-course meal for them, having a couples massage, and watching Netflix. Heather shared that she’s excited to soon be a family of three.

When Heather was about five months pregnant, Josh did an interview with Bravo during which he provided an update on the pregnancy and shared his excitement over the baby.

“It’s a very, very exciting time to be going through with my wife…First trimester uncomfortable, now she’s cool…Just to watch the body change and, uh, she’s taking it very good. The most frustrating thing for her I think is, you know, she’s a fashionista, she loves clothes and she can’t fit into a lot of her clothes, she doesn’t know what to do so we’re, you know, constantly looking for different clothes. Its just, the whole experience is something everybody should go through and it’s fun.”

Josh added that both of their families are very excited and are dying to help out when the baby comes.

Josh Altman, hardly shown on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles to be a humble and modest man, also predicted that he and Heather Bilyeu’s daughter will follow in their footsteps and become a successful real estate agent herself, one who is even more successful than them in fact.

“My daughter is going to be the most bad-ass real estate agent to ever walk this planet because she’s going to get the best of both worlds. She’s going to get my point of view and she’s going to get Heather’s. And we’re going to turn her into a machine and she’ll be closing multi-million dollar deals while she’s sitting in, uh you know, third period class in school. I can guarantee you that. She’s gonna take care of mommy and daddy by the time she’s 25.”

[Featured Image by Todd Oren/Getty Images for P.S. Arts]