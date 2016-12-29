‘Halloweentown’s’ Kimberly J. Brown Posts Touching Tribute Following Debbie Reynold’s Death

Halloweentown’s Kimberly J. Brown posted a touching tribute to Debbie Reynolds following her untimely death on Wednesday, December 28, just one day after her daughter actor Carrie Fisher passed away.

Brown and Reynolds worked together on Disney’s 1998 film Halloweentown, in which the pair played Marnie Piper and Aggie Cromwell. Although it has been nearly 10 years since they first worked together, Kimberly recalled the impact Debbie had on her acting career and life in general.

Never forget Debbie Reynolds for her iconic character Aggie Cromwell, in the amazing movie series Halloweentown. #RIPDebbieReynolds pic.twitter.com/PZeb0uasza — T A J (@TaylorDTTT) December 29, 2016

“What do you say about a woman who had such an impact on your life both professionally and personally?” Brown wrote in a post on Facebook. “Debbie lived her life like all of us should, to the fullest. She was bold, funny, and had the biggest heart.”

“Her sparkly smile warmed every room she was in, and her jokes about her amazing career and life would make your stomach hurt with laughter. Making people happy through her performing was her favorite thing to do, and she showed me at a young age what a gift it is to be able to do that for people. She was so talented and wise, which easily could have gone to her head, but instead she went out of her way to help others shine as brightly as they could. She’d try to move huge ladders on set just to help the crew, and looked out for every actor no matter the size their role. Her humility, grace, and care for others inspired me so much as a teen and is something that will always stay with me.”

Kimberly Brown concluded her tribute to Reynolds by quoting a line from Halloweentown.

“‘Being normal is vastly overrated’ is a quote from “Halloweentown,” and how fitting it is that her character spoke it,” Kimberly wrote. “Her generosity, talent, and loving spirit made her anything but normal. Thanks for the magic, Debbie. Rest in peace.”

Kimberly J. Brown also wrote an exclusive interview forVariety about Debbie Reynolds and explained how she inspired her to be a better person.

“I could repeat so many stories and acting tips over the years of knowing her, but if I could pinpoint one of the biggest things she inspired me to always have, it was gratitude,” Brown told the magazine. “She appreciated that after all the years of highs and lows in this crazy entertainment industry, she still got to come out, perform, and make people happy. She valued what a gift it is to be in that position, and no matter how famous she got, she did it with such humility and love. And that’s why she was loved by so many.”

A piece of my childhood has died???? Debbie Reynolds from the iconic Halloweentown has passed. You will be miss Aggie Cromwell.???????? pic.twitter.com/vmDxhMuheP — 2000’s Era (@2000sPhase) December 29, 2016

Gary Marsh, the president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, also spoke highly of the beloved Halloweentown grandmother.

“Through her role as the magical Grandmother Agatha Cromwell in four Halloweentown movies, Debbie Reynolds became as beloved by Disney Channel viewers as she was by their parents and grandparents,” Marsh said in a statement to E! News. “We join the film, theatre, recording and TV community in extending our condolences to her family.”

Judith Hoag, who played Agatha’s daughter Gwen in the Disney Channel original movie, also shared her condolences on Twitter.

“Profoundly saddened by the loss of the beautiful, talented, wise & funny @DebbieReynolds1 – a true gem of a human being,” Hoag tweeted on Wednesday. “Rest In Peace.”

Profoundly saddened by the loss of the beautiful, talented, wise & funny @DebbieReynolds1 – a true gem of a human being. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/PiN0iCbkGg — Judith Hoag (@Heyjude629) December 29, 2016

Along with Halloweentown, Debbie Reynolds is known for her roles in films such as Bundle of Joy, The Catered Affair, Divorce American Style, How the West Was Won, Singin’ in the Rain, The Singing Nun, Susan Slept Here, Tammy and the Bachelor, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, What’s the Matter With Helen?

Reynolds was rushed to the hospital from her daughter’s Beverly Hills house Wednesday after suffering a stroke. After arriving at Cedars-Sinai hospital, the 84-year-old actress died, just one day after losing her daughter Carrie Fisher.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/ Getty Images]