Luke Hemmings And Girlfriend Arzaylea Take Over Instagram As 5SOS Boys Ashton Irwin And Calum Hood Become BFFs

Luke Hemmings is getting more and more serious with his girlfriend Arzaylea. Not only are they appearing in public confidently together, but they also have posted each other in their respective Instagram accounts. As Luke and Arzaylea are squarely millennials, the fact that they have opened up their social media accounts for each other means that they are in it for the long haul.

Also the fact that he has invited her to Australia, his home country, to spend the end of 2016 with him and his family means that they are heading towards something much more serious.

“Luke Hemmings is spending time off with his family,” reports Just Jared. “The 20-year-old 5 Seconds of Summer star was spotted touching down at the airport with girlfriend Arzaylea on Monday (December 12) in Sydney, Australia.”

They have not ceased partying in Down Under. In fact, with summer in full swing in Australia, they are finding even more opportunities to take exuberant selfies together. Check out the one that Luke posted on his Instagram!

Beachers madhouse ???? A photo posted by Luke Hemmings (@lukehemmings) on Dec 6, 2016 at 2:32pm PST

But that’s not the only girl that he has posted a picture with. He bumped into Paris Hilton in a party and posted a photo to prove it to his fans.

“Nice meeting you @parishilton @galore,” Luke captioned the picture.

Arzaylea, who has followed her boyfriend to Europe, Australia, and even to Canada, is having a whale of a time in the southern hemisphere. She pictures with Luke Hemmings much more often and have stayed through all the cyber bullying she experienced from 5SOS fans.

beanie baby A photo posted by arzaylea (@arzaylea) on Nov 29, 2016 at 7:26pm PST

With Luke preoccupied with his relationship with Arzaylea, the other members of 5SOS are banding together to get some serious work. Being single does free up a lot of time and mental space to think about the work in depth. In particular, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin are finding true bromance with each other, filling their Instagram accounts with each other’s faces.

“It looks like Ashton Irwin and Calum Hood are already giving us a really good reason to look forward to 2017 — NEW 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER MUSIC,” reports Just Jared. “The two musicians had been writing together in the past weeks, which Ashton shared on his Instagram. “Love to all the humans. I’m at home hangin with @calumhood and writing all the songs for next year,” he captioned with a cute pic, before sharing more with Calum as they hung out with other friends.”

A wizzle – C Dizzle A photo posted by アシュトン A S H T O N I R W I N (@ashtonirwin) on Nov 27, 2016 at 3:52pm PST

Ashton was involved with Bryana Holly on and off throughout 2016, but called it definitely quits towards the end of this summer and 5SOS’ European tour. Since then, he has remained resolutely single and has concentrated on music.

“He recently announced that he’s single. And 5SOS drummer Ashton Irwin looked ready to mingle during an outing in Hollywood on Tuesday,” reports Daily Mail. “The 21-year-old musician stepped out in an all black ensemble while partying at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood with his fellow band mates. Ashton appeared to be in good spirits while sharing laughs with a friend.”

He also got a new tattoo to mark a new phase of his life. Now that he is in the full swing of his early 20s, the new bird tattoo on his nape may prove to be a good reminder as he delves further into his art.

“Drummer Ashton Irwin has celebrated their success from humble beginnings with a new tattoo laced with symbolism,” reports Daily Mail. “The 22-year-old got his new ink a month ago, but has only just revealed the meaning behind the black bird with its wings outstretched on the back of his neck.”

