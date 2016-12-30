‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2017 Updates. Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape Co Star Rumored To Join The Cast

Celebrity Big Brother 2017 is about to show and the house has some new names as well as familiar faces. The Channel 5 series has revealed a brand new house that has an eye-popping motif that will really compliment the craziness of the rumored cast of the new Celebrity Big Brother.

According to Mirror, the makers of the latest Big Brother have stated that they used over 150 cans of paint to give the house a colorful pop art look. From the looks of the new house, Celebrity Big Brother is looking to dazzle its longtime fans with a cast that is bound to be interesting, to say the least.

Emma Willis and Rylan Clark will return to do the hosting duties for Celebrity Big Brother 2017. The website The Sun, has leaked the identities of the latest house members in a recent article. Here is a good rumored list of the latest Celebrity Big Brother personalities for the year 2017.

Ray J

Kim Kardashian ex-boyfriend Ray J is the biggest piece said to be joining the cast of Celebrity Big Brother. This will surely get fans interested as Ray J will probably dish more Kardashian secrets inside the house. Ray J is more famous for being the guy in the Kim Kardashian sex tape and the producers are probably keeping their fingers crossed that US rapper will give viewers more info about the famous Kardashian family.

Nicola Mclean

Fans are in for a treat as Nicola Mclean is rumored to return to Celebrity Big Brother. She caused some ruckus in her previous stint and will probably do the same for 2017’s show. Celebrity Big Brother will surely not lack in the drama department now that McLean is set to appear.

Mark Labbet

Mark Labbet, or the guy affectionately as “The Beast” from ITV’s The Chase is could be part of the Celebrity Big Brother 2017 crew. The quiz master will provide an interesting dynamic to the show and will be one of the people to definitely keep an eye on.

Jamie O’Hara

O’Hara is still an active footballer if he enters the Celebrity Big Brother house and will be the first one to do so. He had a bit of a bitter split from his former Miss England ex-wife, Danielle Lloyd. Lloyd was actually a contestant in the 2007 edition of Celebrity Big Brother. According to the same source, Jamie is doing the Celebrity Big Brother stint to pay off the monthly spousal support of his ex-wife. Hopefully, he does better than her as a housemate.

Calum Best

Calum Best is heavily rumored enter the Celebrity Big Brother house once again and actually did pretty good on his first try by finishing third. He will bring his good looks to the house once again and attempt to replicate his earlier success.

Heidi and Spencer Pratt

Merry Christmas! Love the Pratt's A photo posted by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Dec 29, 2016 at 6:53am PST

Not everyone is too fond of this couple, especially Rylan Clark. News of a possible return to Celebrity Big Brother is definitely going to please fans who are into the show for its drama and craziness.

Austin Armacost

Another highly successful Celebrity Big Brother alum is buzzing to return to the show. Armacost was a runner-up in 2015 and looks to grab that big win that eluded him that year.

Jasmine Waltz

According to the source, Jasmine Waltz is the latest to be announced as a member of Celebrity Big Brother 2017. This gorgeous woman who is no stranger to reality TV is one to look out for in the house.

[Featured Image by John Gichigi/Getty Images]