Camila Cabello Sang The Most On Fifth Harmony’s Songs

With the announcement last week that Camila Cabello will be leaving pop girl group Fifth Harmony, some have been wondering about the long-term implications on the group’s success. Camila was undoubtedly the most famous of the five singers, who formed Fifth Harmony while competing on the American version of The X Factor.

A glance at Twitter follower counts confirms the fact that Cabello may be more widely known than her Fifth Harmony bandmates Normani Kordei Hamilton, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke Hernandez, and Dinah Jane Hansen. Camila has 3.25 million Twitter followers, more than half a million more than Lauren, the next most popular member on Twitter.

The Fifth Harmony girls have a few more followers on Instagram than on Twitter, but a comparison of their follower counts reveals similar information. Camila has 8.2 million Instagram subscribers, more than twice the number of Lauren’s followers. Jauregui is once against the second-most popular member of Fifth Harmony on Instagram after Camila.

Part of the reason that Camila is the most widely known and followed member of Fifth Harmony may be that she had the most solos on both of their albums. Genius, the lyric database that allows users to annotate and explain lyrics, published a breakdown of which girls in Fifth Harmony sang the most lines on each album.

Here's a breakdown of who sang the most on Fifth Harmony's albums. (measured by @BAHjournalist from @Genius) pic.twitter.com/fHLNRIpS3W — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 27, 2016

Genius used a specific numeric method to determine how much each member of Fifth Harmony sang: they “counted the number of lines of lyrics in the 26 songs from Fifth Harmony’s two U.S. deluxe edition studio albums,” then “tallied how many lines each member sang—including solos, shared choruses, shared verses and shared bridges—meaning numbers won’t add up to 100% because of harmonies.”

The analysis is not exhaustive of Fifth Harmony’s entire discography. While it includes Reflection, their 2015 debut studio album, and 2016’s sophomore effort 7/27, the breakdown does not include their 2013 extended play Better Together.

The breakdown makes it clear that Camila Cabello dominated the most of Reflection. Out of 673 total lyrical lines on the Fifth Harmony album, Camila sang 347 or 51.6 percent. This means that Camila not only sang the most out of all of the Fifth Harmony vocalists, but she also sang on the majority of lines. Cabello is followed by Normani with 43.1 percent of lines, Ally with 39.5 percent, Dinah Jane with 37.2 percent, and Lauren with 34 percent.

This analysis reveals how often the Fifth Harmony girls sang together on Reflection in comparison to on 7/27. The division of lyrics on 7/27 is much more stratified, meaning each member of Fifth Harmony was more likely to have their own solo instead of singing in harmony with other members.

While Camila remained the most prolific Fifth Harmony singer from Reflection to 7/27, the order behind her changed. Out of 604 total lines of lyrics, Camila Cabello sang 37.1 percent. She was followed by Lauren with 28.6 percent, Dinah with 25.3 percent, Normani with 22 percent, and Ally with 20.5 percent.

Genius also observed that this lyrical disparity has been pointed out by fans of Fifth Harmony.

“Of the 26 songs analyzed, 11 of them have Camila contributing the most lines or tied for contributing the most lines. Some observers on Genius even labeled Fifth Harmony’s song ‘The Life’ as ‘The Camila Song’ because of how much Camila dominates.”

Camila has been prepping for her post-Fifth Harmony solo career with two singles featuring other artists. Last year, she released “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” a collaboration with singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes. This year, Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly have found chart success with pop-rap song “Bad Things.”

Fifth Harmony member Lauren Juaregui has also collaborated with another artist. Earlier this month, Lauren and recording group Marian Hill released “Back to Me.” Normani Kordei has posted solo covers of other artists including Drake to her personal YouTube page.

With Camila Cabello making her own solo music, it will be interesting to see how the members of Fifth Harmony distribute their solos on their third album.

[Featured Image by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]