‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle’s Connection To Carly Exposed — What Is The Real Reason For Her Vendetta?

General Hospital spoilers tease tense moments are ahead in the next few weeks for Nelle (Chloe Lanier), Carly (Laura Wright), and Sonny (Maurice Benard). For several months now, the spoilers have implied that Nelle has a mysterious past which would collide with Carly’s. General Hospital fans believed that it would turn out they were related somehow. The real question is not how they initially crossed paths — it is why Nelle is carrying out this evil vendetta.

A Clue To Nelle’s Past

In the January 2 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Nelle spent a very awkward Christmas with Carly’s family. Nelle opens up to Michael (Chad Duell) about her less fortunate childhood. After she talks about her experience as a child, Nelle started feeling much more relaxed.

“Nelle is feeling all sorts of anger and guilt and is really upset,” Chloe Lanier said. “But when she is with Michael, she can calm down and just be who she is, without all the anger and hurt and distrust.”

The Box

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Nelle’s box gave the viewers a huge clue to her past. Michael accidentally knocked over the box with a silver rattle in it with the name Caroline engraved on it. Caroline is Carly’s given name and since Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) gave Carly up at birth, the only people that would have the rattle would be the adoptive parents. So, how does that tie into why Nelle is so angry with Carly?

“Michael tries to help her pick up the contents of the box, and she freaks out,” Lanier explained. ” There are some incriminating materials inside the box that she doesn’t want Michael (or anyone else) to see at this point.”

Nelle’s Real Identity

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Nelle could be Carly’s adoptive parent’s daughter. It seems unlikely that she is Carly’s long-lost daughter because she would remember a pregnancy and birth.

Her anger toward Carly is understandable; Carly appears to have everything that she’s ever wanted. She has a thriving business, a beautiful family, and a husband that adores her. And, to top it off, Carly is stinking rich. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Nelle can’t help but feel jealous of the life that Carly has lived.

Of course, it is possible that Carly left home before Nelle was born so she may not know that she has a sister if that is how they are connected. If she is an adopted sister, is it possible that she would be a match for Josslyn without being a blood relative? It’s possible, but not likely.

Nelle Secrets Will Come Out In 2017

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Nelle’s secret will start to be revealed over the next few weeks, and there won’t be much she can do to keep the scoop buried. Bobbie suspects that Nelle isn’t being completely honest and decides to confront her. General Hospital spoilers tease that Bobbie drastically changes her opinion of Nelle and vows to help her by giving her a place to live, rent free.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that as Nelle’s storyline continues, the fans will start to understand her erratic behavior. It could be several months still before the General Hospital clues in the viewers about why Nelle came to Port Charles and why she wanted to separate Carly and Sonny so badly. General Hospital fans, do you think Nelle could be Carly’s adoptive sister? Do you think she could be her long-lost daughter? How do you think Carly will react when she finds out Nelle’s real identity?

