Lindsay Lohan Is Determined To Make ‘Mean Girls 2’ In 2017

It looks like Lindsay Lohan is hoping to make 2017 her big breakout year. She’s already made a big return to the limelight, following her break from Egor Tarabasov, gaining positive attention for her work with Syrian refugees and her Lohan Nightclub in Athens, Greece. If that’s not enough, Ms. Lohan reveals that she’s returning to Hollywood with The Shadow Within and hoping to revive Mean Girls with a sequel. Lindsay shares that she’s already developed a premise for Mean Girls 2 and has been actively seeking interest from Hollywood execs.

Mean Girls 2 Will Happen, If Lindsay Lohan Has Anything To Say About It

Ms. Lohan reveals that she’s been a one-person powerhouse, as far as pushing for a Mean Girls sequel, according to E! News. Lindsay says she’s been chasing after Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels, as well as Paramount Pictures bosses, badgering them all to jump on board for Mean Girls 2, but adds that they are all very busy with their own current projects. While acknowledging that other obligations may prove to be stubborn obstacles, it still doesn’t seem like Lindsay will take no for an answer.

Lohan isn’t just making a pest of herself without having a Mean Girls 2 treatment ready. She says she’s done the work on it already and even has some ideas for a few guest stars.

“I would love to have Jamie Lee Curtis and Jimmy Fallon in the movie,” Lindsay shared. “I’ve already written a treatment for it, so I just need a response.”

Lindsay says Mean Girls 2 has been something she’s been considering since the Mean Girls 10 year anniversary in 2014, adding that the widespread interest the first film still adds may indicate a box office smash for a sequel.

“I was with [writer] Tina Fey the other day and I said, ‘We should do another Mean Girls, like an older version where they’re all housewives and they’re all cheating.’ That would be really funny,” said Lohan in 2014. “I’ll harass Tina to write it.”

Lindsay Lohan To Ring In New Year In Dubai

There seems to be no end to Lindsay’s globetrotting in the future. International Business Times reveals that Lohan will close out the year in her new Dubai home, hosting a New Year’s Eve party at one of the area’s local nightclubs, Zero Gravity. She shared a promotional photo of herself with the Zero Gravity logo in which she captioned the image with an exclamation of excitement for the coming party.

Lohan moved to London from Los Angeles previously and that move precipitated a change in her lifestyle, helping Lindsay get clean and take on a more responsible attitude. The actress has previously said that she enjoys life much more, since having moved out of the United States.

Now, Lohan is making her home in Dubai and reports indicate she has taken a liking to the Zero Gravity nightclub, so it’s not very surprising that Lohan will be participating in the club’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

Lindsay Lohan will be joined at Zero Gravity by musical acts Chase & Status, who are known for the hit songs “Blind Faith” and “All Goes Wrong,” and by 2ManyDJs, a group made up of Stefan Van Leuven, Bent Van Looy, and Belgian brothers David and Stephen Dewaele. 2ManyDJs primarily performs alternative rock and electronic music.

Lindsay Lohan also recently shared a tribute and memory of George Michael, upon the singer’s passing. In her comment, Lindsay recalls Michael’s offer to sing at her wedding.

“You’re my friend for saying you would sing at my wedding,” Lohan wrote. “We will speak through our prayers always — I have you as an angel above.”

[Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]