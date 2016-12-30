Cardi B Is Definitely Leaving 'Love & Hip Hop: New York' After Season 7 -- Find Out Why

Cardi B made it official: after Season 7, she’s leaving Love & Hip Hop: New York. Her fans shouldn’t be sad though because the stripper-turned-rapper-turned-actress is just moving on to other projects and doesn’t have time for reality TV anymore. Cardi let her fans know in an Instagram live video that was captured by the Shade Room that she still planned to make this her last season on the VH1 reality show. Naturally, her comments quickly filled up with questions about where we can get more Cardi and fans who are really sad to see her go.

It’s no secret that Cardi landed a gig on Being Mary Jane that will keep her busy, but she’s got a lot more going on than that. She could easily film a role on the BET show and still film LHHNY, especially since Cardi will only appear in one episode of the show, where she plays the role of a reality star. So what gives?

#CardiB announced on #IGLive that she is leaving #LHHNY She said it's not an issue about money or Mona. Cardi said she loves Mona but she's going to be too busy in 2017 and we will see why on the show. Now remember recently Cardi landed a recurring role on #BeingMaryJane on #BET. A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 28, 2016 at 9:53pm PST

At the reunion show for Season 6, Cardi B made it clear that she only had one more season of Love & Hip Hop: New York in her.

In an interview with Hot 97, Cardi said, “I’m not gonna be on ‘Love & Hip Hop’ no more. I only got one more season left, last season.”

It looks like she plans to make good on her word and quit after this current season.

Cardi made it clear that she has other projects coming up that might take up too much time for her to keep filming LHHNY, but she’s not spilling the beans about what she’s got going on. She did say that we would learn more about her upcoming projects in future episodes, so be sure to keep on watching for all the details. Based on all the work she did in the studio with Swift (when they weren’t making out), it’s a safe bet that she has a huge tour coming up. She has already been touring and even has a show in Pennsylvania coming up with Lil Kim and Remi Ma.

Let’s be honest, though. If Cardi wanted to do reality TV, she could make time even if she was filming other shows or touring the world. Case in point is K. Michelle. She tours pretty much all the time and she films both Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and K. Michelle: My Life. Where there is a will, there’s a way, and K. Michelle is proof of that!

OK ONE MORE ???????? A photo posted by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:19pm PST

Cardi B has said in the past that she didn’t really want to put her whole life on TV, but she did it because it was a great opportunity to get a lot of exposure.

Cardi told the New York Post, “I am very surprised about the feedback I was getting. I was just being myself.”

Love & Hip Hop: New York was a great move for Cardi, who has become so popular that she doesn’t strip anymore and has been spending a lot more time on her music career. It’s a good thing too, because if you think Cardi is entertaining on TV, you should run straight to YouTube and check out her music. Cardi is just as no-holds-barred and a little bit ratchet but real and funny enough to be your best friend whether she’s rapping or letting us get a look at her life on reality TV.

Huh?… Make up. By @erik_mua A photo posted by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Dec 18, 2016 at 7:37pm PST

Fans are going to miss seeing Cardi B on Love & Hip Hop: New York after this season. Let’s hope she’s about to announce a big tour because then many of her fans could see her up close and in person. After the way she got so popular so quickly, it’s pretty certain that Cardi won’t be dipping out of the public eye and we’ll get to enjoy more of her no matter what she has going on that will make her so busy.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]