Scott Disick Allegedly Ready To Give Kourtney Kardashian Another Baby, Marriage To Win Her Back

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have been through a lot over the years. They do have three children together, but it hasn’t been enough to keep their relationship going. They have split and got back together, and lately, rumors are that they are back together again. If Kourtney and Scott are together, then they are not ready to tell the fans about it just yet. They have always made it clear that they would co-parent, so seeing them together isn’t surprising. Radar Online shared that it looks like Scott Disick is ready to do anything that he can to win back Kourtney back even if it means deciding to finally get married.

Scott Disick Has ‘Been A Rock’ For Rob Kardashian During Difficult Blac Chyna Drama https://t.co/oHyKal9JY1 via @HollywoodLife — Anette Fekete (@SweetAnette96) December 21, 2016

The rumors were that Kourtney Kardashian was having a relationship with a 23-year-old hot model, Younes Bendjima, but she just went on a vacation with Scott Disick to Aspen. If Kourtney was actually dating Younes, she never admitted to it. It looks like Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are heating things up again. An insider is sharing that Scott Disick is doing what he can to win her back and he won’t be holding back at all this time. Here is what the source revealed about Scott and Kourtney.

“After Scott became super jealous and flipped out on her, the two of them had a really nice time together on Christmas, which they spent with their kids. One of Scott’s presents to her was this trip to Aspen!”

The insider went on to explain that Scott Disick will allegedly do pretty much anything he can to win Kourtney back. They have been through a lot, but he wants to be with her and nobody else. Scott also doesn’t like seeing her with someone else and is extremely jealous at the idea of Kourtney with another man. The source shared more details.

“Scott gave in and he told Kourtney that he would do whatever she wants if she would take him back. If she wants another child, fine. If she wants to get married, fine. He just does not want to see her with other men because it drives him absolutely insane!”

The source says that Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian never stopped having sex and that she loves to make him jealous. It wouldn’t be shocking at all if she ended up pregnant again. They already have three children together and regardless of their issues are very focused on being great parents to them. Kourtney has made it clear that she wants more kids in the future.

Shoutout to Scott Disick for being the hottest dad alive pic.twitter.com/i5IbBuxgdZ — Kardashians (@ltsKardashians) December 29, 2016

Daily Mail shared a video of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick while they were in Aspen on their skiing vacation. They actually ran into Paris Hilton and were seen hanging out with her while they were there. Kourtney is also seen posing with fans for a few pictures. They were seen out shopping and just having a good time together. Scott and Kourtney weren’t showing off any PDA, but it was obvious they were on a trip together and enjoying their time.

Are you surprised to hear that Scott Disick might end up marrying Kourtney Kardashian? Do you think that these two will get back on track and have more children in the future? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday nights on E!. If Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian decide to work it out, then they might wait to tell the viewers on an upcoming episode of the show.

[Featured Image By Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Sugarfactory American Brassiere in Rosemont Chicago]