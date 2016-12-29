Tomi Lahren Death Hoax: Conservative News Anchor Responds After #RIPTomiLahren Starts Trending On Twitter

Tomi Lahren is firing back after becoming the latest victim of a celebrity death hoax.

The conservative news anchor, whose “Final Thoughts” segment regularly goes viral on social media, wrote a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday night after #RIPTomiLahren started trending on Twitter.

In her post, Tomi explained that she had taken a three-hour hiatus from her cellphone and social media apps while she focused solely on having dinner with her friends in Dallas. During that time, she later discovered she had fallen victim to a death hoax. The 24-year-old outspoken anchor was irate, and assured her fans she was very much alive and well and would not back down to those bitter people who had nothing better to do than start a rumor that she had died.

The loving left wishes their opposition would die because they can’t win on ideas. Sad. Happy New Year. You’ll be seeing a lot more of me! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 29, 2016

“Some are so bitter, so bored and so empty they have to ignite a death hoax to feel important,” Lahren wrote. “Sorry folks, I’m still very much alive and stronger than ever. It’s moments like this when a fake death hashtag starts trending that I am reminded of just how important my voice is.”

Tomi has been called out many times for her sometimes harsh opinions, and she has gained a lot of followers and a lot of haters. However, that hasn’t stopped her from speaking on the topics she feels strongly about.

Tomi Lahren SLAMS Beyonce and MTV in a new video: https://t.co/orw8jTgVbD???? — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 21, 2016

“See, the Left, the so-called ‘social justice warriors’ are so threatened by fearless voices,” Lahren continued. “They can’t win on their ideas, policies or character traits so they are forced to wish death on their opposition. It’s sad, truly.”

“I’ve learned the folks who proclaim to be “social justice warriors” are the truly the exact opposite. They claim to rest on a moral high ground but are the lowest of Americans at the end of the day. They are the loudest and ask for the most, but don’t get it twisted, they aren’t the majority. The silent majority is rising. The hard working folks of every color who do their best to make a family and a living without asking for anything they didn’t earn. The folks that love and give without acknowledgement. The folks that would happily give the shirt off their back to anyone in need. The folks that might barely make enough money to get by but are morally rich and integrity-driven. Here’s to you.”

Even though Tomi has created enemies that feel so strongly that they started a death hoax about her, she promises she will continue to speak her mind and “take care of the a** holes.”

“I am glad I can be your voice. Mark my words, I will never back down. Keep working hard and taking care of business. Defend our country. Protect our communities. Grow and raise our food. I’ll take care of the a-holes. God Bless and take care. #TeamTomi”

You can check out some of the #RIPTomiLahren tweets below:

As a Trump voter, I’ve received quite a few death threats. I stand with @TomiLahren. Unintimidated and unafraid.#RIPtomilahren — Scott Presler VA (@ScottPresler) December 29, 2016

#RIPtomilahren People wishing someone to be dead because they share different political views it’s disgusting #FakeNews @TomiLahren ❤️️???????? —????????Ximena????????‎كافرة (@RepublicanChick) December 29, 2016

Liberals just put the icing on the cake of an incredible year for @TomiLahren‘s career by getting the #RIPtomilahren hoax hashtag to trend???? — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) December 29, 2016

I saw #RipTomiLahren all over my timeline and my dumbass actually got excited and thought it was real pic.twitter.com/2rt0a51IPx — ️ (@beydeos) December 29, 2016

I’m not one to wish for the death of someone, but I can get behind the death of a career #RIPtomilahren — Brooks Gray (@BrooksGray_2) December 29, 2016

[Featured Image by Colin Young-Wolff/AP Images]