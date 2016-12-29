After Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds: Why Billie Lourd And Taylor Lautner Are ‘Closer Than Ever’

When Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds died, actress Billie Lourd leapt into the spotlight as three generations of fans mourned her mother, Fisher, and her grandmother, Reynolds, while pouring out sympathy for the young Scream Queens star. Lourd has always been in the public eye, but never under such glaring scrutiny as she has to face now in what an insider described to Hollywood Life as the “darkest week of her life.”

The “insanely difficult week” of loss and grief was made even worse for Lourd because Fisher died two days after Christmas Day, and Reynolds died the day after that. In the middle of family-focused happiness, Billie was hit with the incredible sadness of losing her mother and her grandmother.

Throughout her grief over Fisher and Reynolds, Lourd’s Scream Queens costar and rumored boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, has acted as a “steadying force” for Billie, and he’s “constantly been by Billie’s side…helping her through this dark time.”

Keep reading to find out what makes Billie Lourd so special, and why Taylor Lautner wants to stay close by her side throughout her ordeal!

Lautner went public right away with his feelings about Billie. According to USA Today, the two have not yet confirmed a romantic relationship, but they were “caught kissing” at a wrap party for Scream Queens a few weeks before the tragic deaths of Carrie and Debbie. Although no one was sure whether that meant Billie and Taylor were a couple or not, he’s chosen to come through when it counts. Lautner was “by [Lourd’s] side leaving her Santa Monica home Wednesday” after the news of Fisher’s death, mere hours before the second tragedy of Reynolds’ death.

I can't imagine losing your mother and grandmother in the span of 2 days immediately after Christmas. My heart goes out to Billie Lourd. — Lauren Morrill (@LaurenEMorrill) December 29, 2016

Taylor took to Instagram to tell fans exactly how important Lourd is to him. “This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I’ve ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I’m lucky to know you,” he wrote, along with a pic of the two of them together.

This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. ❤️, me. A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 4:40pm PST

Debbie Reynolds’ granddaughter really is strong and fearless, and this “last legacy of a Hollywood dynasty” was raised by her equally strong mother, Carrie Fisher, to be that way. USA Today referenced an interview in Teen Vogue in which Billie talked about Carrie’s attitude on gender and personal strength.

“She raised me to not think of men and women as different. She raised me without gender. It’s kind of the reason she named me Billie. It’s not about being a strong woman — it’s about being a strong person. She once told me, “I never sat you down with a credo. It was more about leading by example.”

Lourd’s acting family didn’t want her to pursue a career in the movie industry. As well as Carrie and Debbie, her father, Bryan Lourd, is also deeply involved in the acting world as “one of those important men behind the scenes,” the managing director of CAA. Bryan Lourd represents huge stars like George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, Meryl Streep, and Jennifer Lawrence.

With all that experience between them, the Reynold-Fisher-Lourd family knew how tough it could be for a young woman to follow in Carrie’s and Debbie’s footsteps. Billie spoke affectionately about how Debbie Reynolds saw the acting world.

“Her advice would be to keep true to yourself and don’t lose yourself. Or your eyebrows.”

Lourd’s extraordinary life and heritage have truly made her a legacy as she follows with “aplomb” in Fisher’s and Reynolds’ footsteps. According to a Lourd insider, Lautner’s admiration for his costar is the real thing, as he “continues to be a rock for Billie” during this tough time.

“They’re definitely a couple, and this dramatic week has brought them closer than ever. Taylor has not left Billie’s side — they’ve been spending day and night together. Billie has been crying nonstop for days and Taylor has been a calming presence for Billie as she now mourns the loss of her grandmother, too.”

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Breeders’ Cup]