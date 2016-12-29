‘Twilight’ Star Ashley Greene Engaged, Shares Video Of Proposal [Video]

Twilight star Ashley Greene has an extra reason to celebrate this holiday season. She got engaged. Her longtime boyfriend, Paul Khoury, proposed to her while the couple was on a holiday vacation in New Zealand.

Greene posted video to her Instagram account on Thursday that showed clips of the couple at Bridal Veil Falls, where Khoury got down on one knee and proposed on an observation deck overlooking the scenic waterfalls.

In the moments before the proposal, Greene gazes out over the water and says “It’s pretty magical, babe,” to which Khoury replies, “It is pretty magical, baby.”

When Khoury asks if she will marry him, Greene says yes and takes his face in her hands. The newly engaged Khoury then jumps up and down in excitement and does a little dance as the words “She said yes!” splash across the scene. Greene jumps up on Khoury, wrapping her legs around him and the two embrace. The words “…Our journey begins” appear in the bottom of the screen as the video ends.

John Legend’s “You & I (Nobody in the World)” is playing in the background throughout the video.

“This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive,” Greene wrote in an Instagram post. “I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband.”

You can watch the full video of Greene and Khoury getting engaged below.

Ashley Greene began her acting career in 2006 with appearances in television shows such as MADtv and Crossing Jordan. She landed a reoccurring role as Renata in the MyNetworkTV series Desire in 2006, and then bit roles in the films King of California (2007), starring Michael Douglas and Evan Rachel Wood, and Otis (2008), a horror comedy that went straight to DVD.

Greene got her big break in 2008 when she was cast to play Alice Cullen, the pixie-haired adopted vampire sister of Edward Cullen who takes Bella Swan under her wing, in the mega-blockbuster vampire romance movie Twilight based off of the novel of the same name by Stephenie Meyer.

Greene reprised the role in all four of the Twilight sequels — The TwilightSaga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011) and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012).

According to her IMDB profile, since landing her role in Twilight Greene has appeared in numerous other films, including Radio Free Albemuth (2010) and CBGB (2013), and the TV shows Pan Am and Rogue. She has also voiced characters in the popular video games Batman: Arkham Knight (2015), Batgirl: A Matter of Family (2015) and Gotham City Stories (2015).

Khoury is an Australian TV personality and close friend of actor and Miley Cyrus beau, Liam Hemsworth.

Paul Khoury and Ashley Greene have been dating since 2013, according to an article by Us Weekly‘s Nicole Eggenberger.

Khoury posted the video to his Instagram account to announce that the couple are now engaged as well.

“I promise to put a smile on your face for the rest of our lives. You complete me in ways I didn’t even know was possible,” Khourey said in his Instagram post. “I love you more than anything and excited to take this next step in life with you! #foreverlove #myfutrewife #ShesGonnaBeAKhoury.”

Greene made headlines back in June for the romantic relationship other than her own when she discussed the behind-the-scenes romance of Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. She didn’t have too much to tell though. As the Inquisitr reported at the time, Greene said that despite the couple’s high-profile romance, Stewart and Pattinson always kept things strictly professional while working.

The newly engaged actress won’t be letting wedding planning slow down her career. Ashley Greene is currently slated to appear in three films in 2017.

