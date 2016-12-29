Charlie Sheen Asks God To Take Donald Trump — The Internet Responds And Sheen Defends Himself

Celebrities are usually pretty open and honest when it comes to how they feel about Donald Trump, and Charlie Sheen is no exception. Roughly 20 hours ago, Sheen took to Twitter to ask God to take Donald Trump next. “Dear God” Sheen said at the beginning of the tweet. He followed with writing “Trump next, please!” six times followed by an icon featuring the middle finger.

As Inquisitr reported 16 hours shortly after the tweet was first made, Charlie Sheen’s request for God to take Donald Trump next was likely in response to the massive amount of celebrity deaths this year. Charlie’s request for God to take Donald Trump next was made shortly after the death of Debbie Reynolds was confirmed.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for the tweet Charlie Sheen made requesting Donald Trump to be taken by God next to start getting attention. Currently, the tweet has 13,000 replies, 34,000 re-tweets, and has been marked as a favorite 64,000 times. In fact, Charlie Sheen is currently trending on Twitter because of his request for God to take Donald Trump.

The actual tweet Charlie Sheen made requesting God to take Donald Trump next can be seen below.

Dear God; Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please! ???????? © — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 29, 2016

Social media users quickly took to various social media platforms to express how they felt about the request Charlie Sheen had made for God to take Donald Trump. Some social media users were supportive of the tweet, some did not think it was a big deal either way, and Sheen even received some backlash for what he had said.

I think it's abhorrent to wish death on anyone. But Trump's fans who threaten ppl online, wished HRC dead, etc are mad at Charlie Sheen? K — Summer (@PolitikMasFina) December 29, 2016

Charlie Sheen's tweet is wrong. We don't want Trump dead. It's much better for him to be embarrassingly impeached and forgotten. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) December 29, 2016

The media has given more coverage to Charlie Sheen praying for Trump's death than it gave to Trump actually encouraging an attack on Hillary — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) December 29, 2016

Oh people, please. Settle down. Do you really think Charlie Sheen's the only one who has prayed for that? — David Bates (@DavidBWriter) December 29, 2016

LOL #CharlieSheen is trending. If people really believe in free speech, why all the outrage over Charlie Sheen's tweet? — Deplorable Omniphobe (@somniac8) December 29, 2016

I just saw Charlie Sheen's tweet. This fool added a copyright symbol at the end after telling god to take Trump next. ???????? — Trudy (@thetrudz) December 29, 2016

If you want to criticize Charlie Sheen over his tweet, that's understandable. If you want to criticize him over his HIV status, that isn't. — Janet Morris (@janersm) December 29, 2016

Four hours ago, Charlie Sheen took to Twitter a second time. This time Sheen defended the original tweet he made requesting God to take Donald Trump next.

Sheen described the media’s reaction to his request to God as “inanely emblematic of the panoramic timorousness”. Sheen also pointed out the fact that, in his tweet, he was talking to God and not all of the media outlets or social media users who responded to his request for Donald Trump to die next.

Per Fox News, some Twitter users called Sheen a “scumbag” and a “useless cockroach”.

Charlie Sheen’s response to the negative reaction he got from social media users and media outlets regarding his original tweet can be viewed below.

Charlie Sheen’s response to the way the internet reacted to his original request for God to take Donald Trump has already received 1,000 replies, 1,000 re-tweets, and has been marked as a favorite more than 4,000 times.

One user replied to his Sheen’s response with a single word “beautiful”. Several users questioned whether Sheen meant to direct his original tweet at Satan instead of God. Some even asked why Charlie Sheen’s request was receiving so much more attention than the time Donald Trump asked for Hillary Clinton to be shot.

A number of social media users pointed out the fact that via freedom of speech Charlie Sheen should be able to say whatever he wanted. Others claimed Charlie needed to relax because wishing for Donald Trump to die was not the answer regardless of how much Sheen hated him.

Similar Charlie Sheen Stories On Inquisitr

Charlie Sheen Admits He Has Regrets About Ruining Hit Show ‘Two and a Half Men’

Charlie Sheen Claims He Hasn’t Infected Anyone, Wants Kids To Be Proud Of Him

Did Charlie Sheen Pay Thugs To Attack Former HIV Doctor In Mexico?

Per Fox News, Charlie certainly isn’t the first celebrity to express his dislike of Donald Trump. In fact, he isn’t even the first celebrity to receive backlash for wishing Trump would die. Alec Baldwin referred to Trump as “the most reviled candidate in our history” and former House star Lisa Edelstein received backlash for tweeting “RIP Alan Thicke. Seems like everyone is checking out before the Trumpacolypse.”

Robert De Niro has even called Trump a “punk” and “stupid” as well as saying he would like to “punch him in the face”.

The real question is – how do you feel about Charlie Sheen asking God to take Donald Trump next? Do you think people have a right to be so upset with the request Sheen made? Or do you think freedom of speech gives Charlie Sheen the right to make such a request on social media? Share your thoughts on what Charlie Sheen tweeted and his response to how the internet responded in the comments section found down below.

[Featured Image by Mark Makela/Getty Images & Charley Gallay/Getty Images]