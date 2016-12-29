Beyonce ‘Warned’ Mom: Tina Knowles ‘Taking A Break From Social Media’ After Haters Lash Out

Beyonce and her sister Solange tried to warn their mom about the downsides of using social media. Tina Knowles has announced that she will be “taking a break from social media” following a controversial and accidental Instagram like.

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, got herself involved in some social media drama after she accidentally liked a negative comment about Jennifer Hudson.

Hope your day has been a wonderful happy day! A photo posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:46pm PST

Although Ms. Tina Knowles says that the “like” was done unintentionally, she still received her fair share of angry comments from haters.

The controversy followed her daughters Beyonce and Solange’s “warnings” that she “might accidentally touch something” when she is on social media.

Tina Knowles had apparently been watching a video of someone’s post of Beyonce performing the Dreamgirls song “Patience” with Hudson and fellow movie co-star Anika Noni Rose at the 2007 Oscars when she accidentally hit the like button on a user’s comment that read, “Jhud sounds horrible.”

Oh hey #TinaKnowlesLawson ???? Slip of the finger? A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:09pm PST

Tina Knowles received a ton of backlash from fans who were defending Jennifer Hudson.

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Reportedly ‘Humiliated,’ In An A-List Feud With Beyonce And Jay Z

Beyonce And Jay Z’s Lavish Christmas: How Are The Superstars Spending Their Holiday?

Why Is James Franco Dressed Up As Beyonce?

Beyonce Dominates 2017 NAACP Image Award Nominations: See Who Other Stars Got Nominated

Being the classy lady that Beyonce and Solange’s mother is, Tina posted a light-hearted video on Instagram to address the issue and to announce that she would be taking a break from social media as a result.

“I am writing this commentary for Jennifer Hudson and not for the evil mean people that are making this into a social media ugly thing. I’ve known Jennifer Hudson for many years and have totally been in admiration of her talent and beauty and kindness I would never ever say anything negative about her or agree with anything negative!”

Knowles admitted to accidentally liking the comment and said that her kids always tell her that she is terrible on social media.

“My children worried that I might accidentally touch something when looking at other sites and have warned me about it. They always say that I am not that great on social media I have to be very careful. And somehow maybe I touched a button.”

Beyonce’s mother explained how she was looking at a video of one of Beyonce’s performances when her finger probably grazed across the like button.

“I went to look at their site and saw some good videos and performances of Beyoncé. I came across the video of her and Jennifer (which I totally enjoyed) and I was looking at them I didn’t even look at the comments or what people were saying till just now. And I absolutely would not have touched a like or dislike on one of these sites.”

Tina Knowles finished off her Instagram post by complimenting Jennifer Hudson and apologizing for any confusion that she may have caused. However, she was definitely not going to play into the haters’ fire, so she was going to take a break from using Instagram.

“So to Jennifer for my mistake of accidentally touching it which I don’t remember doing I really apologize I totally love and Admire you ♥ and I’d have to be pretty stupid to do that knowing it would be everywhere, but I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it. There are people who make their living off of negativity.”

[Featured Image by Eamonn McCormack/Stringer/Getty Images]