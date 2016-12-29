Trey Songz Arrested After Destroying Stage In Fit Of Rage After Show Shuts Down At Curfew

Trey Songz has been acting wild lately, which led to his arrest on December 28. Billboard reported on the incident after Trey was arrested in Detroit following his performance.

According to the reports, police say Trey “became belligerent” after the venue cut off his microphone after its 11:30 p.m. curfew.

“He became irate and belligerent, and started throwing microphones, speakers, basically anything he could get his hands on.”

Trey’s actions came after being told his “Big Show at the Joe” performance would need to end by venue staff. He reportedly told the audience that if his show were to be cut off, he would go “f***-ing crazy.”

“If that happens, I love you no matter what. All I want to do is give you the best show I’m capable of giving… If they cut me off … I’m going the f— crazy.” He then starts singing, “Go on and do it. Go on and cut me off.”

The R&B artist then started trashing the set as he tore down parts of the stage. He also started throwing objects, one of which gave a police sergeant a concussion after hitting him in the head as he attempted to remove Trey from the stage.

“Detroit police said a sergeant who attempted to remove Songz from the stage was hit in the head with a thrown object and treated at the hospital for a concussion.”

Billboard reported Songz is being held at the Detroit Detention Center for charges of destruction to property and resisting arrest.

“The 32 year old, whose legal name is Tremaine Neverson, is being held at the Detroit Detention Center, facing charges of malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing arrest.”

Trey’s outburst comes on the heels of another encounter the singer had while in Washington, D.C., earlier this month. He took to Snapchat on December 23 to announce he had been kicked out of an MGM hotel in the area. A site called Hip Hop DX reported on the incident as Trey cussed out both the hotel and police.

In the Snapchat video, Trey alleges he and his friends were kicked out of the casino after another patron started saying rude comments toward them. He alleges he wasn’t doing anything except minding his own business while gambling, but that hotel security targeted him because he’s a well-known artist.

“A Snapchat video of Trey Songz alleging that he and his friends were thrown out of Washington, D.C.’s MGM National Harbor hotel and casino has dropped today.”

Trey lets his fans know that despite being kicked out, he and his friends were in the bathroom of the hotel, and had a special message for the police at the scene.

“They kicked me out of the MGM but I’m in the MGM bathroom…They kicked me out but I’m still here. “Hey this is Trey Songz in D.C. with a special message for the f***in’ police: f*** y’all.”

Songz was irate as he continued to post Snapchat videos aimed at the police and MGM.

“Nah but on my momma, on everybody I love: f*** the police, f*** the MGM in D.C., f*** the MGM in Vegas.”

Towards the end of his rant, Trey says the MGM management would accommodate him and his friends, who allegedly booked rooms there, if he would only delete the videos from Snapchat. Songz had yet another feisty reply to that as he continued to cuss out the hotel.

“F*** the MGM.”

While Trey had plenty to say about being asked to leave the hotel and the police presence, MGM has yet to comment on the incident, according to Hip Hop DX.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]