Milo Yiannopoulos Gets $250,000 Book Deal, Twitter Spirals Into Madness

Milo Yiannopoulos, controversial “alt-right” evangelist and habitual antagonist of the left, sending Twitter into madness with the news of a book deal with Simon & Schuster worth $250,000, Mashable reported.

Twitter, who banned Yiannopoulos this year, exploded on Friday with news that the Brietbart News personality, is now experiencing a Twitter storm, with users expressing anger and frustration over the deal.

Milo, who is no stranger to controversy, was banned in July of this year for his criticism on Twitter of actress Leslie Jones. His involvement led to numerous followers of his also joining in, resulting in an onslaught of “racist harassment,” Mashable reported.

Twitter users, some of them authors with the publisher, Simon & Schuster, expressed their feelings about the controversial figure being on the same payroll.

Milo gets 250K from Simon and Schuster to write a book. How much will Richard Spencer get next? Time will tell. It's good to be a bigot. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) December 29, 2016

I am rethinking my relationship with @simonschuster #Milo — Karen Hunter (@karenhunter) December 29, 2016

Others were relieved that it wasn’t their publisher who agreed to the deal with Yiannapoulos.

Whew. When I saw that Milo had a book deal I whispered, please don't let it be my publisher. — roxane gay (@rgay) December 29, 2016

Simon & Schuster should be ashamed of giving vile Breitbart provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos $250K to publish book https://t.co/9mSqETG8I0 — Jeff Stein (@SpyTalker) December 29, 2016

His run-in with Leslie Jones isn’t an isolated incident. This month, while speaking at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Yiannapoulos openly mocked a non-binary, transgender woman student at the college, The Cut reported this month.

“I’ll tell you one UW-Milwaukee student that does not need to man up.” “Have any of you come into contact with this person?” he asked. “This quote unquote nonbinary(sic) trans woman forced his way into the women’s locker rooms this year.”

The LGBTQ community was particularly irked when Yiannapoulos produced a picture of the trans woman and presented it to the crowd, which many in the transgender community feel is not only disrespectful, but puts the trans person in possible danger, according to National LGBTQ TaskForce.

But the LGBTQ community is not the only group taking issue wish Milo’s “alt-right” approach to social issues. Yiannapoulos has been an outspoken critic of feminists and anything relating to feminism in the past. In an article reported previously by the Inquisitr, Milo was quoted saying “I will continue to be as offensive as possible.”

In an article on Breitbart, penned by Yiannapoulos, he talks about Hillary Clinton, feminism, and his feelings toward the movement, offering quotables such as “Feminism is Cancer,” which was taken from the full quote below.

Radical feminism of course started in academia. Some would assume it is a type of brain cancer. But I’ve seen enough of universities to know we can conclusively say feminism is a bowel cancer.”

He wasn’t shy to display his feelings on former presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, in his article.

“Hillary Clinton is running for president on the back of racism against whites and sexism against men, touting the mythical gender gap we all know so well.”

Milo Yiannapoulos’ book deal with Simon & Schuster has already generated enough buzz and publicity that would make some authors envious.

Yiannapoulos described his book to Mashable through an email.

“DANGEROUS will be a book on free speech by the outspoken and controversial gay British writer and editor at Breitbart News who describes himself as “the most fabulous supervillain on the internet.””

He continued, “There are a lot of jokes in the book and a lot of settled scores, but it’s actually quite a serious read. No one else can explain how and why so many young people fell in love with Donald Trump — and how the social justice movement stumbled.”

If anything, Milo Yiannapoulos’ $250K book deal with Simon & Schuster has generated enough buzz that supporters and non-supporters alike will either buy the book for enjoyment, or just to criticize it.

Either way, Simon & Schuster, and Yiannapoulos, might be looking at a hefty payday.

His book, Dangerous, hits bookstores everywhere on March 14, 2017.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]