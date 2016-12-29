Is Marijuana Leggings For Children Child Abuse? Outraged Parents Think So

Would you let your children (or toddlers) wear leggings featuring a marijuana design? A new product has surfaced on Amazon by a seller called AOSHILONG-Baby that offers you the opportunity to do just that.

Per Heat Street, the Amazon seller offers marijuana leggings for children as young as three for the low price of $5.99. While the Amazon seller has done a decent job avoiding mentioning marijuana or weed anywhere in the listing, the Chinese leggings do feature marijuana leaves. In the description of the item, the Amazon seller refers to the leggings as leggings with “digital printed leaves”.

Outraged parents around the world have gone as far as to describe the marijuana leggings for children as child abuse claiming Amazon needs to remove the controversial pants from their website at once. These outraged parents believe the marijuana leggings are an attempt to “normalize” smoking marijuana. In addition to the seller coming under fire, Amazon itself is under fire as outraged parents want the leggings removed.

Stop normalizing pot! Sends kids wrong message. Marijuana Leggings for Toddlers Outrage Parents: https://t.co/Ejadr5SsyG — ellen snelling (@LNseven5) December 14, 2016

A grandmother from Fort Myers, Florida has come forward to say that Amazon (and the seller) marketing these marijuana leggings for children and toddlers is “simply unacceptable”.

The Florida grandmother spoke anonymously to a local news station about the marijuana leggings. According to the grandmother, she immediately complained to Amazon about the marijuana leggings being an inappropriate item to sell on their website. She claims Amazon never responded to her.

“I just think that’s very inappropriate for a 3-year-old, not something they should be advertising.”

Parents – and other individuals – who belong to anti-drug advocates organizations around the world have become outraged by the controversial leggings. Diane Ramseyer, executive director of Drug-Free Charlotte County, talked to WFTX-TV regarding her feelings towards the marijuana leggings.

“Why would you have that? You’re advertising that you’re showing acceptability to them.”

One of the biggest reasons parents are so outraged by the marijuana leggings for children is because they believe marijuana designed clothing for children tells children smoking marijuana is acceptable.

Not everyone thought the marijuana leggings for children and toddlers were child abuse. In fact, many took to social media to express how silly the people becoming outrage were acting.

don't buy 'em or is that too simple? Parents Are Outraged About Marijuana-Print Leggings for Girls https://t.co/vJ0eE4BaWu via @YahooStyle — amber nicole (@AmberKCCO) December 29, 2016

Per Daily Mail, the marijuana leggings for children in question have been removed from Amazon following the outrage. An Amazon spokesman even came forward with a few words about the whole situation.

“All Marketplace sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who don’t will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. The product in question is no longer available.”

As fans of marijuana-themed attire may remember there was a Polish-based retailer that listed a marijuana-themed dress for sale earlier this year. Just as the marijuana leggings, the dress was quickly taken back off the website following a backlash.

With recreational marijuana legalization becoming a real thing in more and more states across the U.S. and several celebrities being very open about their love for marijuana on social media, a number of retailers and designers have realized marijuana-themed products is a great business opportunity. For this reason, everything from marijuana accessories to marijuana clothing have started to surface more and more.

Slowly but surely marijuana leaves are becoming a design placed on everything from bags to hats to glasses to t-shirts.

Do you think the outraged parents and anti-drug activists had a right to react the way they did to the marijuana leggings or do you think the seller should have been allowed to continue to sell the marijuana leggings for children (and toddlers) on the website? Share your thoughts on marijuana leggings for children and whether you think they are a form of child abuse with us in the comments section found down below.

[Featured Image by Roman Kutsekon/ShutterStock]