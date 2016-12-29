Why Jana ‘Cinderella’ Duggar Turns Down Offers Of Courtship

She’s beautiful, sweet, and hardworking, and she’s the oldest daughter of the Duggar girls at age 26 (soon to be 27). However, while her younger sisters Jessa, Jill, and Jinger are married, some with children, Jana has yet to join that club. Even 19-year-old Joy-Anna began dating Austin Forsyth. However, “dating” is a loose term in the Duggar family, as “courtship” is what the Duggar parents allow, which is a specific, chaperoned type of dating that allows very little physical contact due to religious beliefs.

Jana has even been dubbed “Cinderella” by those not in her family, because it seems she is always caring for younger siblings and helping out her parents, according to NX2. While Jana is by no means considered “old” to be single in the general population of the United States, her sisters all married in their early 20s, and Jessa and Jill were mothers soon afterward.

The family’s daughters have not taken the more traditional route of higher education and a career. Instead, they find what they feel are suitable mates and settle down to have a family. While Jana has never said she doesn’t want to be married or have a family, she has said that nothing has felt right to her. She has never named any names, but rumors have swirled that many young men have asked to court her. In fact, Tim Tebow was even rumored to have asked to court her, although that has not been proven and it’s been said the two have never met.

While rumors have swirled that Jana feels obligated to stay at home and help her mother, Michelle, with the younger children, Jana gives a different perspective on why she has never been interested in courtship that would lead to marriage. It’s simply because she has not found the right guy.

“There have been different guys who have come along and asked, but they haven’t been, I don’t know, the right one. It can be tempting, like, ‘Oh, I really want to be married.’ Because in those moments, your siblings that are married and have little ones are going on dates and doing their thing.”

She does acknowledge her situation may be seen as odd in her family and to the world that knows her family’s typical habits regarding courtship and marriage, but that does not seem to sway her to settle for less than her heart desires.

“It’s like this weird in-between stage. I’m not a younger one, but I’m not an older, married one with kids.”

She has previously given some hints at what she’s looking for in a guy, and it’s pretty obvious he doesn’t wear a three piece suit, according to ET Online.

“I’m interested in… a hard-working guy versus an office job guy. I’d like a guy with dirt under his nails.”

There have been unsubstantiated claims that Jim Bob Duggar won’t let Jana date because he needs her home to help with the kids and the house, and the public has noted on social media that Jana is always working — fixing a shower head, talking of birthing a calf, coordinating a birthday party — while her younger sisters seemed to be more carefree in pictures. However, Jana doesn’t look discontented with her situation, and she is by no means running out of time to get married.

The Duggar family has been scrutinized and often criticized for their decision to have so many children and how they raised the children, utilizing the older children to “buddy up” with a younger child to care for. Even their food choices have been criticized for being highly processed and unhealthy, although none of the Duggars seem to have significant health problems. All of the older children are prominent on social media and appear happy and well-adjusted to most people. There was heavy public backlash when their oldest son, Josh, was discovered to be using dating sites while married and he entered rehab for sex addiction. It was also discovered that he had inappropriately touched his sisters as a boy, including his sister Jana.

