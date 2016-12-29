‘Gilmore Girls’ Revival: More Episodes Coming? Netflix Tweets A Teaser

Hold the presses because Netflix just sent out a tweet about the Gilmore Girls that has Twitter and every Gilmore fan in a frenzy.

Where's an eighth grade science fair when you need one? #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/6qYnjbn32q — Netflix US (@netflix) December 28, 2016

Yes. That is a screenshot of April Nardini’s science fair project from the sixth season of Gilmore Girls where she waltzed into Stars Hollow and casually destroyed Luke and Lorelai’s first attempt at pure wedded bliss. Except now, it has been photoshopped to include the three possible fathers of Rory Gilmore’s bun in the oven. From left to right they are Logan Huntzberger, the unknown Wookie, and that guy who everyone forgets, Paul.

What does it mean? Does this mean that Netflix has given the green light to another revival? Will Gilmore Girls be back on Netflix not just as a four-shot mini series, but as a full-fledged season of binge worthy, fast talking, Gilmore goodness?

Netflix has been quiet on the subject since that tweet, but based on reactions from the rest of Twitter, we aren’t the only ones anxious to find out.

@netflix This SO better mean we get to find out…with more #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/P3LooiLYLI — Meredith Johnson (@MeredithRaeJ) December 29, 2016

@netflix this HAS to mean more @GilmoreGirls is coming! Please say YES!! #teamlogan ???? — Amy Leigh Walters (@ami_leigh) December 29, 2016

This could mean big numbers again for Netflix. After the release of the Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life revival, Hollywood Reporter posted an article that shows that nearly 5 million people watched the entire thing in the four day window following its release.

Of course, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life wasn’t without it’s problems, most famously, there was dissatisfaction with Rory’s storyline. Almost everyone agrees that seeing Luke and Lorelai finally tie the knot in happy wedded bliss was worth the wait. However, watching Rory stall and sputter, then take a flaming nose dive into the world of single parenting wasn’t what Gilmore fans had foreseen for her at all.

Amy Sherman-Palladino defended the storyline, saying that Rory was always meant to follow in Lorelai’s footsteps. That the clue was even in the theme song, “Where You Lead,” by Carole King. After all, the lyrics say, “Where you lead, I will follow…”

In another interview, Sherman-Palladino said that the amount of time between the series original end and the revival was just right.

“It was just the right amount of time that it’s still an issue. Younger people are younger a little longer these days, so we know a lot of 32-year-olds who are still quite young, haven’t quite gotten their life paths completely decided yet. And that felt like it felt right for Rory still and it felt right that those last four [words] and that specific ending could still work for these women.”

In another strange bit of symmetry, Rory would be 32 when she announced her pregnancy on those gazebo steps, which is the same age that Lorelai was when the series premiered.

When it comes to the possibility of more Gilmore Girls, Sherman-Palladino has maintained that she’s open to the possibility. In another interview with The Hollywood Reporter,she was candid, saying “…the whole thought about, ‘Is there more, is there more, is there more?’ — this has to go out into the universe now. We’ve got to put this to bed. And then whatever happens, happens.”

Of course, Rory’s pregnancy isn’t the only dangling thread left by the Gilmore Girls revival. There’s the question of Rory and Jess and that lingering last look that he gave her through the window. And how was her book received? What ever did happen with the guy in the Wookie costume? Is Paris pregnant? And most importantly, will Rory and Jess ever get back together? (#teamJess forever)

