Bella Thorne Has Short, Blue Hair Now

Bella Thorne has been experimenting with her hair as of late. Before debuting her new dark blue, shoulder-length hairdo, the actress was sporting orange hair with bright green tips, bright red, and even rainbow-colored hair.

Blue vibes all day bby???? pic.twitter.com/VAm11Qmh6i — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 29, 2016

Bella Thorne is heading to New York City with a whole new look, according to E! News. The 19-year-old actress stepped out on Wednesday with dark, navy blue hair, which she had cut in a shoulder-length bob.

Before heading out, Bella shared a video on Twitter of her new hair, noting the need for change.

“Short blue hair don’t care? #change.”

Bella Thorne was reportedly headed to a birthday party at Think Tank Gallery in downtown Los Angeles. The actress showed off her new ‘do and sported a black leather jacket with a lace bustier and studded heels.

Thorne stepped out holding hands with Scream Queens star Keke Palmer after attending the birthday party of Slim Jimmy, of the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, in downtown Los Angeles, according to Fox News.

The ladies’ night out comes just a week after Keke Palmer defended Bella Thorne on Twitter when Charlie Puth questioned the actress’ relationship status after having been spotted kissing her in Miami a few days prior.

Thorne had posted a picture with the Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey, whom she had been dating. Puth responded to the picture by saying the following.

“She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me….No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it….I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way. I want nothing but peace for all, I’m just removing myself from this.”

Keke Palmer then responded to the tweet by saying, “Why couldn’t you have just texted @bellathorne in private if you were confused?”

Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago. — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 22, 2016

Thorne also confirmed that she is single in a tweet that linked back to her Paper magazine interview.

Charlie and I were hanging out..he saw an old interview and got butthurt but instead of texting me and asking about it he put it on Twitter. — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 23, 2016

Charlie Puth had previously stirred up speculations that he had a romantic relationship with Thorne by tweeting emojis of bells and lyrics about someone giving him the “kiss of life.”

However, he later clarified that those were just song lyrics.

“They’re Sade lyrics. ‘The Kiss of Life.’ These great records. And then I just started messing with everybody. I was like, ‘Come on, nobody knows Sade?'”

Nineteen-year-old Bella seems to love playing with her look. Thorne showed up to the 2016 American Music Awards with lime green tips on her red hair.

The #amas are gonna be so lit tonight!!! Guess what performance I'm presenting ?;) #AMAS2016 #rockstarvibes #redcarpet #sundayfunday A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Nov 20, 2016 at 4:38pm PST

She later tried out an even more colorful, rainbow look.

Rainbow girl ???????????????? #rainbow #hair #throwback #butitsnot #lol A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Dec 15, 2016 at 12:56pm PST

Bella Thorne has been showing off her more grown-up side as of late, attempting to shed her Disney star image with a rocker-chic style, wearing a septum piercing and complimenting her outfits with lots of lace and leather.

