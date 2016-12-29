‘DanMachi’ Season 2 Release Date Confirmed: ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Sword Oratoria’ Trailer Video Shows Anime Side Story Based On Light Novel

The Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 2 release date has finally been announced along with a trailer video! That’s the good news, but the bad news (sort of) is that it’s not quite what many English fans of Japanese anime were expecting. Instead of being a direct sequel to Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka – or DanMachi for short – the second season will be a side story prequel called Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Sword Oratoria.

Yes, that means DanMachi Season 2 will be focused on what Bell Cranel’s “girlfriend”, Aiz Wallenstein, has been up to ever since their fateful first encounter with the rampaging Minotaur. DanMachi manga readers may be disappointed that Bell and Hestia won’t be the main characters but it still should be a good dungeon romp.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 2 Release Date

The DanMachi trailer video was launched alongside a major update to the portal website. The official announcement from the DanMachi website says that the next season will be directed by Yōhei Suzuki and the new anime series is “scheduled to start broadcasting in April 2017” in Japan. No details have been provided for a U.S. release date or whether CrunchyRoll will simulcast the series for English audiences.

The Sword Oratoria light novels were written by Fujino Ōmori and illustrated by Kiyotaka Haimura. Yen Press publishes an English translation of the DanMachi light novels under the title Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria.

DanMachi OVA Released Already In Blu-Ray Box Set

You might have missed it but anime fans were treated to an early Christmas back near the beginning of December of 2016. J.C. Staff created an Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? OVA for the anime. The DanMachi OVA release date was December 7, 2016 in Japan but finding an English sub may be difficult.

You can check out the preview below.

Why Is Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 2 A Side Story?

Back in 2015, fans were originally hoping DanMachi Season 2 would come out in 2016, although some predicted that a 2017 release might be inevitable. This is a common problem with anime based upon manga, but Bell leveled up in the dungeon so quickly that the story caught up with the DanMachi light novels.

The DanMachi Season 1 finale ended in a climatic moment, with Bell defeating the goliath level boss using his special ability. This ending also happened to correspond with the end of DanMachi Volume 5 of the light novels, which gives you an idea of how far the story has progressed.

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

‘Sword Art Online’ Season 3 Spoilers:’SAO Alicization’ Ending In Light Novel Points To A ‘Dragon Ball Super’-Like Spinoff And Underworld Fantasy Anime Sequel?

Will A ‘Yuri On Ice’ Season 2 Release Date Be Confirmed Despite Episode 12’s Ending? Mitsuro Kubo’s English Interview Indicate ‘YOI’ Anime Sequel For Character Yuri And Victor Is Possible

‘Sword Art Online’ English Live Action TV Show Gets A Producer/Writer

To put things into perspective, back in 2015 author Fujino Ōmori was only up to DanMachi Volume 8, but a year and a half later DanMachi Volume 11 was released on October 15, 2016. DanMachi Volume 12 should be released in the spring of 2017 but apparently the producers felt there was not enough story material to justify a true continuation of the main anime story line.

If you can’t wait to find out what happens to Bell and Hestia, the English versions of the Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru no Darō ka? light novel series is being published in North America by Yen Press . As of December of 2016, the official English translations have only reached Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Volume 7, but the English DanMachi Volume 8 is expected to be released on April 18, 2017.

DanMachi: Sword Oratoria Spoilers

The dungeon of Orario has many more mysteries than those faced by Bell. The spinoff series takes place from the perspective of the Sword Princess, Aiz Wallenstein, and the members of the Loki Familia.

Some events will be familiar to fans of DanMachi Season 1 since the two timelines intertwine fairly regularly. The beginning has the Loki Familia exploring the 59th floor and they are forced to retreat. Just like the first anime, Sword Oratoria Volume 1 contains the “boy meets girl meets minotaur” scene that jumpstarts the series, but there’s more battles that were not contained within the first anime season.

Audiences will learn more about Aiz’s past and also what she thinks about her friends and certain relationships. Bell may be shipping them both in his head, but the child-like Aiz essentially treats Bell like a pet white rabbit. Worse than being friend-zoned, Bell is rabbit-zoned. Still, she begins training Bell in being a better adventurer and later on she accepts his request for her first dance.

The first several volumes are largely concerned with more exploration of both the dungeon and Aiz’s past. The Loki Familia will stumble upon a murder and they come to realize there’s a threat within the dungeon. We also get to see Aiz level up to level 6… although that’s enough to cheer her dull expression.

The Sword Oratoria anime will also develop several other DanMachi characters, including those in the Kali Familia. A new quest will have the Loki Familia searching for a second entrance to the dungeon in the port city of Melen.

The real question is whether the Sword Oratoria anime will end somewhere around Volume 5 or venture on. If the plot progresses too much further we’ll get to see a higher level Bell again, but it seems safe to assume that Sword Oratoria Volume 7 may make for a better ending since the adventurers take on Evilus, a group of Familia led by evil Gods.

While the ending is unknown, one thing is for certain: Sword Oratoria Volume 7 released on December 15, 2016 and Sword Oratoria Volume 8 is scheduled for April 15, 2017. Is it a coincidence that the light novel and DanMachi Season 2 are coming out in the same time frame? We’ll just have to see once those April showers roll in.

[Featured Image By YEN Press]