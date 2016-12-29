Watch ‘America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular’ Replay Via TV, Streaming Online And On Demand; Don’t Miss Heidi Klum, Pentatonix, Grace VanderWaal And Jackie Evancho [Video]

NBC keeps spreading the holiday cheer and tonight they will replay the America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular tonight at 9 p.m. ET. The show originally aired on Dec. 19 and brought some of the show’s most notable contestants back to the stage. Pentatonix performed and Heidi Klum made headlines for one of her acts. You can watch the full episode on demand at NBC, but it’s unclear how long they will keep the video up. If you want to relive the magic of the America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular throughout the year, you might want to set your DVR to record. Stand out performances include Season 11 winner Grace VanderWaal, Jackie Evancho, Pentatonix and Sal Valentinetti.

You can watch America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular on demand in the video player below. Check out the videos above to see more stand out performances from the special.

America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular performers include the following as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

The returning champions aren’t the only draw to the America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular. The judges, Simon, Heidi, Mel B and Howie, provide comedic banter in between special performances and they bring some cheerfulness to the show. The other judges didn’t want to join in and sing with Howie’s off-key tunes, and Mel B made a point to say she wouldn’t sing with him nor did she appreciate his choice in Christmas gifts. Simon and Heidi have strong chemistry on the show and get along very well. Where Mel B and Howie have a lot of play fighting going on, Simon and Heidi bring a friendly and cheerful vibe to the show.

Pentatonix is very popular right now and they have been nominated for a Grammy for their collaboration with Dolly Parton on the song “Jolene.” Pentatonix performed on the special to delight their millions of fans. Pentatonix covered NYSNC’s “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” and their acapella vocal stylings did not disappoint. You may see the video of Pentatonix performing the classic song on America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular in the player below.

One of the most noticeable performances of the night was crooner Sal Valentinetti who took us back in time with his Heidi Klum duet “Santa Baby.” Heidi Klum sang to a backdrop of skating Christmas trees and a band full of Gingerbread men. Though she was showcasing her vocal talent, there was one part during the act where Sal spun the gorgeous model and she toppled to the floor. Heidi Klum had so much grace and professionalism, she stood back up, continued singing and never missed a note. The way she carried off, you wouldn’t have known if the fall was part of the act or if it really happened. With or without the fall, Sal Valentinetti and Heidi Klum’s “Santa Baby” is undoubtedly one of the best performances in the America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular.

Jackie Evancho found fame on America’s Got Talent making it only fitting that she return for the holiday special. Jackie Evancho has recently been criticized and praised for her choice to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Evancho took to the stage and performed “Someday at Christmas.” You may see the video of Jackie Evancho’s performance on the America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular below.

The big moment of the night was when Season 11 Grace VanderWaal returned to the stage to perform “Frosty the Snowman.” At twelve-years-old, VanderWaal is something of a child prodigy teaching herself the ukulele and writing her own songs. Her fan base is huge, and like Jackie Evancho, many expect to watch Grace VanderWaal grow up and simultaneously into her career that had its start on America’s Got Talent.

You may see Grace VanderWaal’s performance of “Frosty the Snowman” in the video player below.

America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular airs on NBC tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Check local listings for time and station in your area. You can watch NBC live streaming online through NBC Live. As this is an expanding market, you might not have access to the live stream. Check NBC apps to find a live stream for your mobile devices. Another way to find live streams for NBC and other channels is through your television subscription provider. Cable and satellite providers like Bright House, Time Warner, Spectrum, DishTV, Comcast, and more have apps that you can download to your mobile devices. This is one of the easiest ways to watch your favorite shows live stream, and those who subscribe to on-demand services can watch programs like America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular on their own time frame. Are you going to watch America’s Got Talent Holiday Spectacular on TV, on demand or live streaming?

