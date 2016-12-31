Police: Florida Woman Punched Boyfriend For Kissing Her Mom

A Florida woman has been jailed, after police in Hernando County say she assaulted her former boyfriend. Palm Beach Post reports that 19-year-old Breauna Bolton faces charges after the bizarre incident, which also involved her own mother.

Police responded to a residence on Tuesday to find that an unnamed man had been injured in an apparent assault. It was at the scene of the incident that the 19-year-old Florida woman came clean, quickly, about what happened. She reportedly told authorities that the injured man was her former boyfriend, and they had only recently ended their relationship, after dating for nearly two years. She claimed that she witnessed, through a window, her own mother sitting on the man’s lap while kissing him.

Florida woman allegedly stabs boyfriend after he refuses to buy her a birthday gift https://t.co/5VXrs8DMDC — John Muriango (@juanmuriango) December 14, 2016

This reportedly threw Breauna Bolton into a rage, which led to her knocking her former boyfriend over a chair while punching him in the back of the head. The Florida man suffered only minor injuries in the alleged assault, including redness to the back of his head and a mark on his arm. These injuries corroborated with the admission made by the woman, which led to her arrest.

https://t.co/IVOJqaL2fA

What a VILE. Human Being — lawana gilbert- (@Kaygirl8Lawana) December 28, 2016

The state of Florida is no stranger to bizarre stories, such as the one above, out of Hernando County. In fact, the number of bizarre crime stories coming out of the Sunshine State has earned it tags on social media, including #FloridaMan and #FloridaWoman. There are even true crime shows on Investigation Discovery, which directly highlight the weird crimes that come out of the state of Florida.

Woman in fight accused of tossing stroller with child inside: A Florida woman is accused of punching another woman… https://t.co/tl60XCCGfs pic.twitter.com/mS65LcTvZw — Welcome To Miami (@MiamiBestOf) October 17, 2016

One bizarre assault out of the Sunshine state took place earlier this year. The Inquisitr reports that 34-year-old Jennifer Ferguson violently assaulted her boyfriend after he refused to have sex with her. Apparently, after a night of heavy drinking, her 32-year-old boyfriend just didn’t feel like it. This made the Florida woman so angry that she allegedly kicked the man in the face, while he laid in bed.

No one is more 2016 than the Florida woman selling positive pregnancy tests, NO QUESTIONS ASKED https://t.co/la3ujLOJWB — Amanda Katz (@katzish) December 20, 2016

Last year, another Florida woman was jailed after she allegedly attacked her former husband. New York Daily News reports that 45-year-old Wendy Luper got into a fight with the man after the two of them couldn’t agree on a sex position to use while having a quick romp.

Florida woman jailed after ‘sending her ex-husband’s nude photographs to his employer and his parents’

https://t.co/C3ULXpMevc — News, Views, People. (@NVPeople) November 22, 2016

Also recently, another Florida woman was arrested, after she reportedly attacked her boyfriend for a really strange reason. The Daily Mail reports that 32-year-old Crystal Garlin cut the name with a knife during an argument, because she was mad that he didn’t get her a gift for her 32nd birthday. The Florida woman reportedly wanted to get her nail and hairs done, but her boyfriend wasn’t going to pay for it.

Why am I just seeing this? Florida!???????????? Florida woman smiles at drug bust, until learning bond amount https://t.co/EHuDsSbfYo pic.twitter.com/YGRcLQOCcW — Chalky White (@LogicalHater) December 15, 2016

As for this latest case, Breauna Bolton has been charged with domestic battery. She’s being held in Hernando County Jail in association with the incident. Reports aren’t indicating whether or not she’s being held on bail.

[Featured image via Hernando County Jail]